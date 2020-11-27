For years, The Astorian has encouraged everyone to “Shop Local" during the holidays. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically impacted our local businesses, so supporting them is more important than ever.
Clatsop County businesses, large and small, need our patronage to survive in the coming months.
While it may seem easier and safer to shop online these days, money that isn't spent locally leaves this community forever. Money spent here in Clatsop County tends to stay local, keeping businesses open, funding local charities and keeping local people employed.
OUR CHALLENGE TO YOU
Spend an extra $100 locally this holiday season, instead of spending it online.
1. Head to one of the Lewis & Clark Bank branches listed below and ask them to convert your $100 into $2 bills.
988 Commercial Street, Astoria
1150 N. Roosevelt Dr., Seaside
2. Use your $2 bills to show local businesses you care. Let's flood Clatsop County this holiday season with $2 bills!
3. Email us at: 2dollarchallenge@dailyastorian.com to let us know how you spent your $100 worth of $2 bills, and get entered into a drawing to win a $100 gift certificate to the local business of your choice!
That's it. Let's simply support our local businesses.
Happy Holidays
