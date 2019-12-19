1. HYAMLC - Have Yourself a Merry little Christmas
2.TFNTADS - The First Noel the Angels did say
3. JTTWtLHC - Joy to the world the Lord has come
4. SBSBICTITC - Siver bells, siver bells, it's Christmas time in the City
5. SNHNAICAIB - Silent night, Holy night all is calm, all is bright
6. JBJBJBR - Jingle Bell Jingle Bell, Jingle Bell Rock
7. CROAOFJFNAYN - Chestnuts roasting on an open fire Jack frost nipping at your nose
8. JOSLYETW - Jolly old St. Nickolas, lend your ear this way
9.UOTHRPOJGOSC - Up on the Housetop Reindeer paws(pause), out jumps good old Santa clause.
10. OTFDOCMTLGTM - On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me
11. ICUAMC - It Came upon a Midnight Clear
12. AIAMNCFAB - Away in a manger, no crib for a bed
13. WCITWLTR - What Child is this who laid to rest.
14. IDOAWCJLTOIUTK - I'm dreaming of a white Christmas just like the ones I used to know.
15. ISMKSCUTMLN - I saw mommy kissing Santa Clause underneath the Mistletoe Last Night
16. WWYAMC - We Wish you a Merry Christmas
17. AIWFCIMTFT - All I Want for Christmas is my two front teeth
