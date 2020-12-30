As curtains closed, computer screens seemingly turned on simultaneously. For the first time in decades, the North Coast experienced a shutdown of the arts community when the coronavirus pandemic closed the culture scene in March.
Since then, the arts community has adapted to fluctuating health guidelines. Some venues have stayed closed altogether. Some have found ways to host virtual or physically-distanced gatherings, when guidelines have allowed.
Yet no arts group on the North Coast has gone untouched. Many, if not most, musicians, artists, art galleries, theaters and other venues have seen shifts in revenue as a response to forced closures, canceled events and other circumstances.
Fundraisers, grants, loans and second jobs have helped keep afloat many organizations and creatives on the coast. While some arts organizations have closed or have become accessible online, most arts organizations, venues and creators are still around, working to make it possible to share art in person once again.
The beginning
From the Long Beach Peninsula to Manzanita, the North Coast’s coastal communities were left scrambling when the governors of Oregon and Washington announced statewide closures in early March to slow the spread of the virus.
In Manzanita, based on suggestions from volunteers who work full-time as health professionals, Hoffman Center for the Arts’ leaders decided to immediately shut down the center, its art gallery and pottery studio, said Mary Roberts, the center’s board chair.
“They very strongly suggested we close immediately. We did close completely, around mid-March when everyone was still like ‘What does this mean?’ Many of us didn’t understand what this was going to take,” Roberts said. “There was that quiet period where we were like ‘OK, is this going to be over in three weeks?’”
Up north, theater groups throughout the area were about to open a variety of shows. The Peninsula Players was about to celebrate the opening night of “A Bag Full of Miracles.” Peninsula Association of Performing Artists closed its run of “Almost, Maine” midway through the season. The Ten Fifteen Theater’s production of “The Weir” was canceled. Astor Street Opry Company’s live shows were put on hiatus too.
In Cannon Beach, the Coaster Theatre Playhouse was about to open its second show of the year, “Play On!”
“As many were, we were monitoring the news and predictions of what was to come. On March 13, 2020, which was a Friday the 13th — you’ve gotta love it — which was supposed to be the opening night of that show, we decided to postpone that show in the optimistic hope that we’d be able to open it up again soon,” said Jenni Tronier, the theater’s marketing director.
As restrictions increased in Clatsop County and nearby areas, postponing became canceling for arts organizations and venues.
“As things progressed, we decided to cancel our spring 2020 show … We were in full-on hope that we’d be able to get something on stage. As 2020 has, it just never let up,” Tronier said. “At that point, we like many arts organizations were frantically writing grant applications for anything that came available.”
Like most local organizations, fundraisers, grants and loans have helped the theater pay necessary bills.
Gathering together, separately
In March, the Hoffman Center was one of the first local organizations to host online events.
“We were going to have a celebration for Manzanita Day but pivoted to have a professor teach this class on Zoom,” Roberts said. Volunteers really dug in and tried to understand what that means. You have to buy software. You have to understand how to manage that software. You have to control and assist people to teach. It’s a completely different thing than teaching in a classroom.”
Since March, the Hoffman Center has adapted many of its programs to run as virtual workshops instead of in-person workshops. In some cases, the center has had students participate from across the country, Roberts said.
Other local organizations have also followed suit in offering virtual events. Fort George Brewery, Lewis & Clark National Historical Park and Lower Nehalem Watershed Council have all hosted regular virtual lectures.
Musicians have also offered virtual concerts periodically. For months, the Sou’wester Historic Lodge has hosted a virtual concert every Saturday. Fort George Brewery has also occasionally hosted local musicians, like The Hackles.
In November, the Liberty Theatre hosted a virtual gala fundraiser, featuring Horse Feathers and other regionally-acclaimed musicians as well as Pacific Northwest native Metropolitan Opera soprano Angela Meade. The theater raised $175,000, most of which went to theater expenses, said Jennifer Crockett, the theater’s executive director.
“People overwhelmingly want to make sure that their theater is OK,” Crockett said. “The number one questions I get are ‘Are you getting paid? Is the staff back? Are you able to pay for repairs?’ We’re in a stable spot. Being down 60% (in annual revenue), we’re not out of the woods but I feel a lot better than I did in April.”
The Columbia River Symphony hosted an online prerecorded concert in December made up of the orchestra as well as other local ensembles playing holiday music.
In December, the Coaster Theatre also made waves with a virtual event of its own when the theater hosted a radio rendition of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” The show featured local actors and writers as well as creators from around the country.
“Because we were doing this on Zoom, they were all able to participate in this, which was really cool. We had people join us from coast to coast,” Tronier said. “There were people who had never heard of the theater, had never heard of Cannon Beach, who joined us as readers.”
What's next?
Looking forward, many organizations are tentatively planning events but doing so in a way that will make them easy to adapt, in case the events can’t happen in person. At the Coaster Theatre, a programming committee is working on deciding which shows will be doable next year.
“The key is probably going to be small casts,” Tronier said. “We’re also looking at shows that have streaming rights available because not all plays have streaming rights available. It gives us some flexibility in case we wouldn’t be able to open up the theater.”
The theater might not host any musicals next year, because “we’re afraid of the droplets (and) singing creates more droplets,” Tronier said.
The Liberty Theatre also will continue to look different. In the spring, the theater will likely continue to host virtual events, Crockett said. Events later in the year are expected to be held as in-person events.
“All of our plans for summer and fall are ‘It needs to be easy to walk away from.’ We won’t be flying musicians across the country. The music scene will become a lot more local,” Crockett said. “We’re being mindful not only of mandates and restrictions placed on us but what the community is feeling.”
The Liberty plans to host all of its scheduled performers whose shows were postponed because of the pandemic. The theater will start filming in-person events once they happen again.
“I think we’ll pull through, Crockett said. “I know now to film everything for future shows in case we want to broadcast them; in case anything like this ever happens again.”
Similarly, organizations like the Hoffman Center plan to continue hosting virtual workshops, even after in-person gatherings are safe again. The center plans to run online-only for the first half of next year, then host in-person events starting in July.
“That may be optimistic. We’re all trying to plan and understand vaccinations,” Roberts said. “While we’ve been able to offer courses online, there’s no way around the fact that you can’t replace business with Zoom … We just have to be flexible and not get attached.”