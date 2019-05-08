Knappa wraps up NWL title with win over Neah-Kah-Nie
Another routine five-inning win led to another routine league championship for the Knappa baseball team Tuesday, as the Loggers hammered Neah-Kah-Nie 12-1 at Teevin Field.
The two teams will meet for a doubleheader Friday in Rockaway Beach, but the Loggers (16-0 in league) have already secured first place over the Pirates (13-3).
Knappa had 12 hits off three Pirate pitchers, with league MVP candidate Logan Bartlett going 3-for-3 with a double, two steals and three runs scored.
Tristin Wallace had a double and Eli Takalo added a triple for the Loggers, and the two combined on the mound for a one-hitter over five innings, with 10 strikeouts and two walks.
Valiants upset Astoria, 5-1
The Valley Catholic Valiants snapped a 1-1 tie with four runs over the fifth and sixth innings, on their way to a 5-1 win over Astoria in Cowapa League baseball action Tuesday in Beaverton.
Valley Catholic’s George Eisenhardt pitched six and two-thirds innings, allowing just four hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks, before James Baglai came on to record the final out.
The Valiants had nine hits off three Astoria pitchers, with Baglai and Eisenhardt finishing with two hits apiece.
Will Reed, Ebin Hillard and Danny Johnson each had a double for Astoria, which finishes 6-6 in league play. Seaside and Valley Catholic are tied for third at 5-6. The Gulls play Friday at Banks, while the Valiants play Friday at Tillamook.
Seaside tops Tillamook, 11-4
Seaside completed a season sweep over Tillamook with an 11-4 win Tuesday over the Cheesemakers in Cowapa League baseball action at Broadway Field.
Seaside pitchers Travis Fenton and Gage McFadden gave up eight hits.
Payton Westerholm had three of Seaside’s 10 hits, including a double and a home run, with four runs scored. Alex Teubner was 2-for-3 and scored twice.
On the mound, Fenton and McFadden combined to strike out seven, with two walks.
Rainier sweeps Warrenton
Chasing Warrenton in the league standings for the last month, the Rainier Columbians finally caught the Warriors in a Tuesday afternoon doubleheader at Rainier.
With two games remaining for both teams, Rainier pulled even with Warrenton atop the Coastal Range League baseball standings, following a 9-1, 14-1 sweep over the Warriors.
Both teams are now 10-3 in league play.
Rainier had the same starter (Austin Cantrell) and closer (Logan Keizur) in both games.
Astoria edges Tillamook in eight innings, 5-4
A sacrifice fly by Dylan Rush scored Will Reed with the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning, helping Astoria to a 5-4 win at Tillamook in Cowapa League baseball action Monday.
Rush also went the distance on the mound, giving up eight hits with two strikeouts and no walks over eight innings.
Rush and Ebin Hillard had two hits apiece for Astoria, while the Cheesemakers committed eight errors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.