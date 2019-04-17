PORTLAND — CJ McCollum likes when games get gritty.
The guard scored 33 points as the Portland Trail Blazers took a 2-0 lead in their playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 114-94 victory on Tuesday night.
Tense at times with plenty of jawing back-and-forth between the teams, the series now heads to Oklahoma City for Game 3 on Friday.
“I love it, that’s what I live for,” said McCollum, who missed 10 games late in the regular season because of a knee injury. “Just like playing on the playground.”
Damian Lillard added 29 points for the third-seeded Blazers, who opened a playoff series with two wins for the first time since the 2014 playoffs, when they beat Houston in six games.
Portland’s victory in Game 1 snapped a 10-game postseason losing streak that included four-game sweeps in the past two seasons — first by the Warriors and then last year by the Pelicans. Lillard had 30 points in the 104-99 win on Sunday.
McCollum nailed a 3-pointer off a pass from Lillard at the buzzer to tie the game at 54 going into the break. Then McCollum turned to the crowd and simply nodded.
“My body feels good,” said McCollum, playing in his fourth game since the layoff because of a left knee strain. “Coming off an injury, being able to get into a rhythm and get up and down. Being able to find that rhythm is very important to me.”
Portland pulled in front on McCollum’s jumper and extended it to 69-63 with Lillard’s long 3-pointer. Seth Curry had back-to-back 3s to put the Blazers up 85-73 late in the third.
The Blazers’ hopes for postseason success appeared to take a blow last month when center Jusuf Nurkic was lost for the season with a broken left leg. Nurkic was averaging 15.6 points and 10.4 rebounds when he sustained the gruesome injury during a game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Kanter, signed just before the All-Star break after he was waived by the New York Knicks, has started in Nurkic’s place. Kanter had 20 points and 18 rebounds in Game 1 but finished with six points and five rebounds on Tuesday.
At one point in the first half Kanter got knocked in the hand and X-rays at halftime revealed a contusion. But he said following the game that he’d be fine for Game 3.
UP NEXT: Game 3 is set for Friday night in Oklahoma City.
