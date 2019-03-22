Hiking trails are abundant in Clatsop County, but those avenues through nature don’t take care of themselves. Volunteers from Trailkeepers of Oregon spent time this week clearing debris and improving the condition of part of the Oregon Coast Trail in Ecola State Park near Cannon Beach.

Colin Murphey is a photographer for The Daily Astorian. Contact him at 971-704-1725 or cmurphey@dailyastorian.com.

