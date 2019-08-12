Bump, set, spike in Seaside By Hailey Hoffman The Astorian 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Katie Spieler dives to bump the ball into the air for teammate Delaney Knudsen to hit over the net in the center court. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian Buy Now Paul Lotman watches the ball hit the sand after a hard spike by Brigg Busenhart. Buy Now Katie McCutcheon reaches out to spike the ball. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian Buy Now Kristin Fraser serves the ball as teammate Sophie Yeomans gets ready. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Volleyball teams of two, four and six duked it out at the 30th annual Seaside Beach Volleyball Tournament over the weekend. With nearly 200 volleyball courts set up, hundreds of people of all ages traveled from around the country to compete. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Seaside Tournament Volleyball Weekend Beach Volleyball Volleyball Team Volleyball Court Hundred Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event
