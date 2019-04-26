Hundreds of people gathered early in the morning in the surf near Long Beach, Washington, last weekend to kick off the start of one of the most popular events in the region, the Long Beach Razor Clam Festival. Experienced diggers shared the beach with their novice counterparts, gently prodding the wet sand for signs of clams beneath the surface.
