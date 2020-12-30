You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Businesses and restaurants adapt amid virus

  • 1 min to read

Local businesses and restaurants have faced a relentless sea of changing virus restrictions, having to shift from in-person dining to takeout and to-go orders. Not all have been able to weather the storm. Local owners and workers spoke with The Astorian about how the virus has changed the work they do.

Hampton Lumber
Buy Now

As a business essential to infrastructure, the sawmills and kilns never stopped moving at Hampton Lumber in Warrenton. Workers paired masks and face shields with their helmets, kept their distance from one another and continued business as usual.
Short Wave
Buy Now

With the initial shut down closing Short Wave in mid-March, new owner Ari Freitag relied on social media and a small online shop she started to keep sales up. Through collaboration and community support, the shop was able to continue supporting local artists and small businesses in the region. 'I want to say how much I appreciate other small businesses,' Freitag said. 'I feel like we’ve all really shown up for each other.' The shop is now open for in-person shopping at a limited capacity. 
Fishhawk Fisheries
Buy Now

Fishhawk Fisheries owner Steve Fick noticed a downturn in seafood sales to restaurants but made up for it with an increase in retail sales with restaurants closed and more people cooking at home. Fick said he plans to meet with the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration to install plexiglass dividers, stagger lunch shifts and figure out the best practices to minimize the risk of a coronavirus outbreak.
Tres Bros
Buy Now

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Yadira Lopez has kept cooking up classic Nicaraguan dishes from the bright red food truck, Tres Bros, that she runs with her husband, Joshua Colby, on Main Street in Warrenton. The two-year-old food truck spent much of last year feeding people at events in Clatsop County. 'We decided this last year that we were going to stay put. It kind of worked out because COVID hit,' Colby said. 'Here we are.'
Frite and Scoop
Buy Now

When restaurants first shut down in March, owners Lisa and Kevin Malcolm began a monthslong hustle to keep feeding the community their ice cream and Belgian-style fries. They started a home delivery service and partnered with other local restaurants — Būsu, Idelwild and Good to Go — to work together. The sudden scarcity of to-go supplies caused issues for restaurants around the area and forced them to rely on each other. 'We all had to go to a to-go model and to-go supplies were nonexistent,' Lisa Malcolm said. 'So, bags, boxes, straws, spoons, napkins. We all sort of had to put it in a pile and take what we needed.' Through the summer, the shop reopened its doors to to-go customers and have now cut their hours to just weekends as they face the winter months with reduced business.
Fultano's Pizza
Buy Now

While many restaurants had to figure out how to quickly pivot to a to-go business model, Astoria Fultano’s delivery driver Adam Craig simply put on a mask and gloves and continued to deliver pizzas to customers around Astoria. The biggest challenge Fultano’s faced was having to close the lunch buffet and dine-in service, but the pizza parlor was able to rely on their well-established to-go and delivery service. 'We didn’t have to reinvent the wheel,' owner Mark Cary said.

Tags

Hailey Hoffman is a visual journalist for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1725 or hhoffman@dailyastorian.com

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local Sports

Local News