Businesses and restaurants adapt amid virus

When restaurants first shut down in March, owners Lisa and Kevin Malcolm began a monthslong hustle to keep feeding the community their ice cream and Belgian-style fries. They started a home delivery service and partnered with other local restaurants — Būsu, Idelwild and Good to Go — to work together. The sudden scarcity of to-go supplies caused issues for restaurants around the area and forced them to rely on each other. 'We all had to go to a to-go model and to-go supplies were nonexistent,' Lisa Malcolm said. 'So, bags, boxes, straws, spoons, napkins. We all sort of had to put it in a pile and take what we needed.' Through the summer, the shop reopened its doors to to-go customers and have now cut their hours to just weekends as they face the winter months with reduced business.