OAKLAND, Calif. — I hated the plan.
Look. Their energy stunk. The Trail Blazers looked lethargic and weary on Tuesday night; like they’d been called back to work to play Game 8 of the last playoff series.
Also, the Blazers were sloppy. And they missed too many shots. But the plan was the most troubling part of Portland’s 116-94 loss to the Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
Burn it and start over.
Coach Terry Stotts won’t want to hear this, but when I went to the visiting locker room at Oracle Arena after the loss I walked in and immediately looked at the dry-erase board. I expected to see the words, “LET STEPH CURRY SHOOT WIDE OPEN SHOTS,” written on it. Because that’s essentially what Portland did.
Those words weren’t there. Instead, there were scribbles, a practice schedule, and someone had written the word, “rebound,” on it.
This is probably a good time to stop and explain that this is a seven-game series against a franchise that has won three of the last four NBA titles. Also, Curry is the most dastardly man on the planet behind the three-point line with the ball. And so when you defend him without trapping him, or without hedging with your big man on a high screen, you’re essentially taking your chances with a sniper in an open field.
Curry scored 36 points. He was 9 for 15 from three-point range. And too many of those were uncontested.
Let anyone but Curry beat you, coach.
That’s a better plan for Game 2.
Trap him. Get physical with him, and hedge all screens. And, for cryin’ out loud, make someone else besides the two-time MVP shoot the open shots.
Basically, make it tough on Curry.
Portland is taking a Game 1 mulligan. They pretty much said so in the wake of a disappointing effort. The Blazers celebrated the game by breaking out bags of ice which they applied to Zach Collins’ right hand, and CJ McCollum’s knees, and Seth Curry’s shin.
But that game plan must go on ice too. Because if the Blazers don’t change the defensive strategy on Curry, they’re exactly three games from being chased out of this series in embarrassing fashion.
Warriors’ forward Kevon Looney said, “When they’re not switching like that we can really run our regular sets more.”
Stotts was sore about it in the postgame news conference. A reporter asked him about the questionable manner in which the Blazers defended the Warriors, and pointed out that the Rockets had some success in the semifinals trapping Cur--
Stotts cut the guy off: “Didn’t he score 33 in the second half on them? Yeah, we’ll look at that ...”
It was as defensive as the night got for Portland.
Nobody can be sure why Stotts chose to defend Curry in the manner he did. Maybe he’s an optimist. Maybe he doesn’t believe Enes Kanter is quick enough. But if the Blazers’ coach doesn’t believe his starting center is built to play anything resembling perimeter defense in this series, he might consider going with Collins or Meyers Leonard more.
“That was very poor execution defensively on our part,” Damian Lillard said. “Just having our bigs back that far.”
Lillard saw it. You saw it. I saw it. And I’ll bet Stotts did, too, even as he wasn’t willing to admit it. Because the coach also said after the loss, “That’s why it’s not a one-and-done. We got a series. It’s one loss.”
OK. But three more of those and it’s summer, coach.
This is supposed to be a fun playoff series. There’s a Curry v. Curry feud happening, one on each side. Lillard grew up so close to Oracle Arena, he said, “I could walk home from here if I wanted to.” And Portland got here in the most delightful manner, winning a Game 7 after being down 17 points.
But the one thing that could spoil the whole thing is the Blazers forgetting that they need to have a healthy fear of the opposition’s most dangerous player — Curry. When the zookeeper drops into the lion pit, he whispers a prayer and, then, never takes his eyes off the lion. The Warriors certainly remembered that being aware of Lillard was priority No. 1.
They made his night difficult.
The Blazers’ best offensive player only took 12 shots, most of them forced. The Warriors decided they’d much rather deal with Maurice Harkless (12 shots), Kanter (nine shots), and McCollum (19 shots) than the guy who torched the Thunder for 50 points in Game 5 and averaged a quiet 25.1 points per game in the conference semifinal against the Nuggets.
Golden State had a solid plan.
I expect coach Steve Kerr will stick with it.
But Portland needs to scrap its plan and start over.
