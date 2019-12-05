Coast Community Radio has received a $19,401 grant from Oregon Cultural Trust toward phase two of a three-year plan to repair, replace and update broadcast equipment.
Coast Community Radio is a nonprofit, member-supported, volunteer-operated radio station, serving an audience along the North Oregon and southwest Washington coasts.
