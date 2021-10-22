Coastal flood warning issued for North Coast The Astorian Oct 22, 2021 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A coastal flood warning was issued for the North Coast from Sunday night through early Tuesday.The National Weather Service warned of flooding of up to 1 foot during high tides. Large waves and dangerous surf, with breakers up to 35 feet, are also possible.The warning is from 8 p.m. on Sunday to 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Warning Flood Breaker Geophysics Hydrography Wave National Weather Service North Coast Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications