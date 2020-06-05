3 Cups Coffee House, a Uniontown stalwart, is closing after 11 years as owner Carly Lackner focuses on her family.
The coffee shop’s supplier and landlord, Columbia River Coffee Roasters, is planning a new shop in the space.
Lackner and Leah Cristaldi, once baristas for the roaster, were approached after about six months on the job about taking on the front-of-house coffee shop, and opened 3 Cups in June 2009. Several years ago, Lackner and her husband, TJ, bought Cristaldi out.
On Sunday, Lackner celebrated her 11th anniversary and announced her intention to close June 13.
“It’s been a fantastic journey,” she said. “It’s just, it’s been 11 years, and my daughter is 10, and I want to be home with her. So it’s been a decision that’s been a long time coming, for sure.”
Over the past decade, 3 Cups has become an unofficial gathering spot in the neighborhood. But like many other businesses, the coffee shop has faced restrictions on indoor seating because of the coronavirus and has mostly switched to to-go sales.
“I think that’s what ultimately led to the decision to do it now, is that I just don’t foresee us being able to facilitate that spirit at the moment,” Lackner said. “But the roasters have been fantastic during this whole transitional period, and they’ll still be here.”
Nancy Montgomery started Columbia River Coffee Roasters with Tim Hurd in 1992, moving around Warrenton and Astoria. They restored and moved into the Finnish Meat Market building on Marine Drive in 2008, putting the roaster in the back and the Company Store coffee shop in the front to showcase the product.
But they soon felt overstretched trying to run the wholesale business and a coffee shop, Montgomery said, and reached out to Lackner and Cristaldi about an opportunity.
“They were both amazing, invested in the people and the quality and the community,” Montgomery said. “They were all about that 3 Cups vision, that after the third cup, you’re family.”
The roaster is taking some time to let 3 Cups move out before restarting the space.
“Our plan is to first make sure our coffee is available to the community,” said Jon Reimer, the roaster’s director of coffee. “And also, our plan is to move into the space and reimagine and rework it, with the goals of serving the community and highlighting what we do here. So there will be coffee in this building.”
The roaster, which has become ubiquitous at businesses around the region, has seen sales hurt by the restrictions meant to stem the spread of the virus, while online and grocery sales have increased.
“We’ve definitely felt a hit,” Reimer said. “Most of our wholesale accounts are in the service and hospitality industry.”
The company has been able to utilize small-business support during the pandemic, Montgomery said, but its future depends largely on how steady the return to normalcy is from the pandemic.
