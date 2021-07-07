The Astoria Regatta will be held as an “abbreviated festival” in August.
The festival was canceled in 2020 because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. In May, organizers announced this year’s festival would also be canceled, but they reconsidered the decision.
“Just a few weeks earlier, the Astoria Regatta Board of Directors had canceled the historic event for the second year in a row,” Melissa Grothe, a Lewis and Clark Elementary School teacher and president of the Astoria Regatta Association, said in a statement. “However, as COVID-19 infections have fallen and pandemic restrictions have lifted, the board reconsidered its earlier decision.”
The Aug. 14 festival will include a memorial service and a boat parade. The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the Seamen’s Memorial at Maritime Memorial Park. The program will recognize the region’s maritime history. It will also honor members of the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, commercial fishermen, river and bar pilots and others who work in maritime industries.
The boat parade, titled the Highwater Boat Parade, will begin at 5 p.m. and will be viewable along the Astoria Riverwalk. Boats of all sizes can be used during the race. Boat captains can preregister for the parade at astoriaregatta.com/parades
Parade participants can compete to win awards, including “Best of Sail,” “Best of Power,” “Best of Commercial,” “Best of Service,” “Best of Classic” and “Queen’s Choice.”
“The Regatta board came together this year with the goal of reviving some outdoor events that could be held safely during the pandemic,” Grothe said. “We are excited to host the Seamen’s Memorial and the Highwater Boat Parade this year. I anticipate that we’ll be celebrating a return of the full festival in 2022.”
Astoria High School graduate Annalyse Steele will act as the festival’s Regatta queen. She was crowned in 2020 and will continue to serve through 2022.
The festival’s court also includes princesses Zoey Alexander, of Seaside; Mia McFadden, of Warrenton; and Gabrielle Morrill, of Knappa.
Throughout summer and during the week of the festival, the regatta association will share photos on social media platforms as part of its celebration. Local businesses are also encouraged to decorate their front windows with Regatta regalia the week of Aug. 11 to Aug. 14.
The festival is the city’s longest standing annual event. It began in 1894 and has celebrated regional maritime history and culture every year, with the exception of 2020, World War I, the Astoria fire in 1922 and World War II.