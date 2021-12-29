The surge of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Clatsop County over the summer revealed the fragility of the system that cares for the elderly.
Six of the deaths and dozens of virus cases were linked to care homes on the North Coast, which had mostly avoided outbreaks during the pandemic.
“The health and well-being and the safety of community is a shared responsibility,” Margo Lalich, the county’s interim public health director, said.
When it comes to the elderly, and to vulnerable populations generally, she said, “We need to do a better job as a society in protecting those who are unable to protect themselves.”
Last summer was the worst of the pandemic so far on the North Coast. The county experienced more than 1,000 virus cases and over 20 deaths from late June through late September. Since the pandemic began, the county had recorded 2,802 virus cases and 36 deaths as of Tuesday.
The Astorian obtained emails and other documents under the state’s public records law to try to better understand the county’s response to the summer surge. The newspaper sought the records after the county — at the peak of the surge — declined to provide details about outbreaks and the county Board of Commissioners chose not to publicly press county leaders for more information.
Unlike the virus cases at care homes, few of the outbreaks at other places met the Oregon Health Authority’s threshold for inclusion in the state’s weekly outbreak report, so the details were never publicly documented.
The records disclosed by the county do not shed any significant light on the causes behind the outbreaks or what extra steps the county Public Health Department took to contain the surge. The documents also do not explain why care homes on the North Coast were more vulnerable to outbreaks over the summer than earlier in the pandemic.
The summer surge of COVID-19, driven by the delta variant, arrived in the weeks after the county changed its public reporting policy on new virus cases and stopped sharing demographic detail like age range, sex and whether the individual lived in the northern or southern part of the county.
Through a Public Information Hub on its website, the county tried to provide the public with a weekly breakdown of new virus cases and whether the people involved were vaccinated or unvaccinated against COVID-19 — a key metric, since the unvaccinated accounted for most of the new cases. But the county stopped sharing the breakdown in late August because of the rapid increase in new infections.
The county also tried to share weekly data on local virus-related hospitalizations and whether patients were vaccinated or unvaccinated. But the data, provided by local hospitals, often had gaps.
In an interview with The Astorian, Lalich and Mark Kujala, the chairman of the Board of Commissioners, praised the county’s response to the summer surge and the transparency with the public during the pandemic.
As virus cases and hospitalizations climbed and the demand for testing grew, the county opened a virus testing site at Camp Rilea in Warrenton in early September, taking pressure off overburdened hospitals. The county also kept the focus on vaccinations — leading to among the highest vaccination rates in the state.
“Considering everything: Always lessons learned, always opportunities for improvement, but we’ve done pretty well ... Loss of life of anyone is most unfortunate, absolutely,” Lalich said. “And yet it could have been so much worse.”
Kujala attributed the lack of more aggressive questions from county commissioners about the risk at care homes and other outbreaks to a sense of trust that county leaders were doing everything they could to control the spread of the virus.
“There was an urgency, and everybody understood that — that the hospitals were doing everything that they could, nursing homes were doing everything that they could, public health was doing everything that they could,” he said. “What would a commissioner have done at that point in time? I don’t think there was a lot to do.
“I think that they understood that people had their nose to the grindstone and were trying to do everything they could, knowing this great unknown of the delta variant is out there.”
‘Weighs so heavy on my heart’
In early 2020, when the threat of COVID-19 was emerging in the United States, a deadly outbreak of the virus at a care home in Kirkland, Washington, illustrated the risk to the elderly living in communal settings.
Visitor access to care homes was restricted for much of the pandemic as a precaution to protect the elderly, who often have underlying medical conditions that leave them susceptible to infection and severe illness from the virus.
The Oregon Health Authority, as of last week, documented 21,457 virus cases and 1,912 deaths linked with congregate care settings statewide.
But until last summer, care homes on the North Coast had mostly been spared. The only outbreak involved six virus cases last January at Clatsop Retirement Village, an assisted living facility under the umbrella of Clatsop Care Health District.
County leaders cautioned over the summer that care homes were vulnerable to outbreaks but did not publicly disclose any details.
The new virus cases at care homes trickled out publicly when they met the Oregon Health Authority’s threshold for inclusion in weekly outbreak reports:
• Clatsop Care Memory Community in Warrenton: 37 virus cases and five deaths.
• Neawanna By The Sea in Seaside: four virus cases and one death.
• Clatsop Care Health & Rehabilitation in Astoria: 11 virus cases.
• Astor Place in Astoria: six virus cases.
• Suzanne Elise Assisted Living Facility in Seaside: three virus cases.
• Providence ElderPlace in North Coast in Seaside: three virus cases.
Care home administrators said four of the six deaths involved people who were unvaccinated.
Some administrators were frustrated that the outbreaks occurred so deep into the pandemic when the risk to care homes was known from the start.
Clarissa Johnson, an administrator at Clatsop Care Health & Rehabilitation, told The Astorian in September that the care home was “very quietly dealing with a difficult situation here that I think has largely been forgotten about in the last year.”
The summer surge hit Oregon especially hard because it came after virus cases had ebbed and Gov. Kate Brown had lifted most government restrictions against the virus at the end of June.
As the delta variant raged across the state, Brown imposed a vaccine mandate on health care workers and staff at K-12 schools and set a mid-October deadline.
Lalich pointed to the highly contagious nature of the delta variant and unvaccinated staff and visitors as factors in the spread of the virus at North Coast care homes. She also said people who were vaccinated when doses first became available months before may have had their immunity wane by the summer.
While the danger at care homes was apparent from the start of the pandemic, public health leaders were reminded earlier this year.
In an advisory report, the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office found that the state has fragmented authority over long-term care. Community-based care facilities, such as assisted living and residential care, are regulated by the state Department of Human Services and the Oregon Health Authority. Nursing homes are regulated by the federal and state governments.
The advisory report found that better state oversight of infection control and other conditions at care homes would help prevent new virus cases.
The state prioritized infection control surveys at care homes early in the pandemic, the report found, but slowed complaint investigations and halted more thorough recertification and licensing inspections, increasing risks to residents.
The report suggested that more proactive steps, such as state visits to more care homes and financial penalties for violations, could better protect residents.
Ominously, for the North Coast, the advisory report said memory care communities, which provide care for people with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia, were experiencing the highest death rates from the virus.
“I can tell you: Those caregivers and the staff, they were working tirelessly — tirelessly — particularly because there was attrition of some staff,” Lalich said of care homes. “And so they never abandoned their patients, they never abandoned their residents, and they were there all the time, even if they were assuming multiple duties outside of what they were actually hired to do to make sure that the residents were cared for.”
Looking back at the summer surge, Lalich said what “weighs so heavy on my heart is the way in which we revere our elders, and yet this pandemic has shown how fragile the system is that is responsible for caring for the elderly, protecting them, making sure that they’re safe.”
‘We did the best job we could at the time’
The public health update at the Board of Commissioners work session on Aug. 25 came at among the most turbulent moments of the summer surge.
“There’s certainly a lot of activity around the pandemic right now, perspectives, opinions, fact versus some storytelling,” Lalich told commissioners, “and so I’m going to stay focused on the facts, and I’m not going to cite a lot of specific numbers because that’s changing so rapidly.”
Lalich said the county had probably more than 20 outbreaks. She said the county was working with the state to respond to expanding outbreaks at congregate living situations.
“What’s really, I think, heartwarming about this is the recognition that everyone is doing the best that they know how to do with the resources they have,” Lalich said. “Everyone is very well-intentioned. Everyone wants to learn. Everyone wants to do the right thing.
“And it gives us pause to reflect on what is specifically related to individual policies and protocols and procedures of a workplace and what is a result of how we systematically respond to perhaps the levels of care in which we provide certain populations.”
The public health update was the first since the state had disclosed outbreaks at Clatsop Care Memory Community and Columbia Memorial Hospital. It was also the first since the CEO of Columbia Memorial told Pamplin Media Group and The Astorian that several patients who did not have COVID had died because they could not be transferred to larger hospitals for specialized care due to overcrowding from the virus.
Lalich did not mention these developments. County commissioners did not ask about them, either, or follow up with specific questions about the 20 outbreaks or the expanding risk at care homes that required help from the state.
Over the course of the pandemic, commissioners have at times called for more transparency, but the public health update that day was an example of the board not exercising its oversight role at a critical moment.
In an interview, Lalich said publicly sharing data on COVID-19 is important, but there are “pivot moments in which the public almost develops this scotoma, or a hearing loss, towards the data.
“ ... They want more qualitative, if you will, information,” she said, adding that “we’re always doing that fine balance, that dance, between the two.”
Kujala, the board chairman, who also serves as the director of the Columbia Memorial Hospital Foundation, acknowledged that the county could do more to provide information. “That is something that we can work on,” he said.
As Oregon faces a new wave of virus cases from the omicron variant, Commissioner Lianne Thompson, who represents South County, said the board could learn from the summer surge.
“I don’t think we did an optimal job,” she said. “I think we did the best job we could at the time. I am confident that this has been a learning experience, and we’ll do better next time.”