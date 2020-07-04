Robert Dorn described it as a gift to Astoria during the coronavirus pandemic.
Disappointed after the traditional Fourth of July fireworks show through the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce was canceled, the CEO of Hyak Maritime convinced the city to allow a private display over the Columbia River on the condition that it be kept secret until an hour before the blasts.
If word got out sooner, the city was concerned people from across the region would converge on Astoria and create a potential health risk. Fireworks displays that usually draw thousands to Seaside and Long Beach, Washington, were canceled because of the virus.
"I just kept thinking, we need a celebration on the Fourth of July," Dorn said. "How do we get around it?"
The solution was to stage what he called "a spontaneous, pop-up show. No prior advertising or announcement."
The fireworks were set off at 10 p.m. from a barge 650 feet from the two U.S. Coast Guard cutters at the 17th Street Dock near the Columbia River Maritime Museum.
Several local and regional businesses helped cover the estimated $20,000 cost of the show. Along with doing something nice and patriotic for residents, Dorn said, part of the motivation was to help Western Display Fireworks, a Canby company that has taken a financial blow because so many fireworks shows in the Pacific Northwest were canceled.
The private display was planned before Gov. Kate Brown issued a mask requirement at indoor public spaces across Oregon and urged people to celebrate the holiday with small gatherings because of a spike in virus cases.
Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones said he consulted with the police chief, the fire chief and others on safety and reached out to the state to ensure the city wasn't seen as defying the government's restrictions on large public gatherings.
The mayor thanked Dorn and the other sponsors for their generosity.
"Independence Day is traditionally a day of family, friends and celebration," Jones said in an email before the show. "With the cancellation of all of our traditional celebrations and gatherings these past several months, Astorians are craving a sense of normalcy in their lives and some kind of safe summer excitement.
"I hope this privately funded Independence Day fireworks display provides smiles and thrills at a time when we all need it."
