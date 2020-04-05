Advisers help local businesses reach federal relief on virus

Half of small businesses nationally have enough cash on hand to keep operating a month without income during the coronavirus pandemic. In Clatsop County, two-thirds of employment is through small businesses.
With around $350 billion in forgivable loans made available by Congress for immediate payroll needs, local advisers are trying to help struggling business owners get their share.
Jessica Newhall, a lead adviser with the Clatsop Small Business Development Center, pointed toward two main sources of federal support: The Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
“These programs are going to be a really important mechanism for you to shore up short-term cash flow needs and operating costs to be able to keep your employees employed,” Newhall said during a recent webinar.
The Paycheck Protection Program, funded by the stimulus package approved by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump, is a forgivable loan program that started taking applications Friday.
The program, administered through local banks, helps small businesses cover mortgage, payroll, utilities and other costs while staying open between Feb. 15 and June 30.
“It’s intended to help keep your employees in work, and the lights on,” Newhall said.
Business owners can qualify for 2.5 times their average monthly payroll costs, based on the last year’s averages, with a maximum of $10 million. They have eight weeks to spend the loan amount on qualified expenses.
Banks have 60 days from the time a business submits documentation to decide whether to forgive the loan. Payments, with between 0.5% and 4% interest, are deferred for six months, with two years to pay back the entire loan if not forgiven.
“You’ll want to have everything documented that you spend that money on,” Newhall said. “This isn’t a blank check. You’ll need to make sure that you are instituting really good financial controls.”
If the business getting the loan reduces employment, the forgiveness goes down proportionately. Only one-quarter of nonpayroll costs are forgivable, and participating in the paycheck program can cost a business owner tax rebates for people they employee, Newhall said.
But banks are expecting millions of applications nationwide and have complained about a lack of guidelines and unworkable loan terms from the federal government.
Disaster loans, administered directly through the Small Business Administration at sba.gov, provide up to $2 million to cover payroll and other operating costs. But the loans must be paid back within 30 years at an interest rate of 3.75% for businesses and 2.75% for nonprofits. The stimulus package also added a potential $10,000 forgivable advance to small business owners.
“This is a loan fund that is intended to give you access to low-interest working capital to keep your business operational in the short term,” Newhall said.
Business owners with previous bankruptcies may not be eligible. Applicants have to prove their ability to pay the loan back, and put up collateral for loans of more than $25,000.
Marty Golden, the director of the SBA's Portland district, said the agency has hired additional staff to process people’s disaster loan applications.
Gov. Kate Brown on Friday launched the Coronavirus Small Business Resource Navigator at oregon4biz.com to help connect small businesses to financial support and information to survive the coronavirus crisis.
“My goal is to connect thousands of Oregon’s small businesses with the federal, state and local financial support available to small businesses dealing with the impacts of COVID-19,” the governor said in a statement. “There are potentially billions of dollars available from the CARES Act, and I want Oregon businesses to get their fair share.”
