An animal rights group believes Western Star Fur Farm in Astoria is the Oregon mink farm that had a coronavirus outbreak in late November.
Direct Action Everywhere said advocates used drones and hidden cameras to monitor the state’s 11 licensed mink farms over the past week to locate where the outbreak occurred.
Advocates said they saw a state veterinarian using biosecurity gear arrive at the Astoria farm on Monday. The farm, located off of Old U.S. Highway 30 near Knappa, is one of two registered mink farms in Clatsop County.
Western Star Fur Farm could not immediately be reached for comment.
State officials reported that a farmer and at least 10 animals tested positive for the virus in late November, but declined to disclose the location of the farm, citing medical privacy laws and biosecurity concerns.
Paul Darwin Picklesimer, an activist with Direct Action Everywhere, said that aside from wanting to see an end to commercial fur farming, the group's goal is to change the norm on disclosure.
"We don't want the norm to be that industries and governments can know about viral outbreaks and not tell the public," he said.
"It was very clear that the public strongly cared about finding out where is this coronavirus outbreak happening with these minks. We believe that transparency is important. We don't appreciate when industries or governments are able to help each other operate in secrecy so much."
The state Department of Agriculture placed the farm in question under quarantine as soon as the farmer reported virus symptoms and before testing the mink.
Andrea Cantu-Schomus, the department's director of communications, said the farm is still under quarantine and that the virus is contained.
She said the Department of Agriculture began testing the mink on Dec. 2 and, if necessary, will continue testing every two weeks until two consecutive tests show no more infected mink.
All of the mink recovered within a few days of initially showing symptoms of infection, Cantu-Schomus said in an email.
Cantu-Schomus declined to verify Direct Action Everywhere's claims about the Astoria farm. She told The Astorian the state wants to keep as many people away from the farm as possible.
"We are doing everything we can to protect public health, and identifying the location of this farm put the mink at risk and also puts the owner-operator at risk," she said.
"So what we're hoping to do is clear the farm of the disease in animals and also of humans. So letting the virus take its course. We don't see a risk to the public at this point. And we think the biggest risk is telling the public where it is and having those who may not agree with this type of farming, having those curious onlookers maybe try to access the farm, take a look at the farm.
"So the biggest risk really is to have more humans introduced on-site."
Picklesimer said Direct Action Everywhere decided to conduct the monitoring after letters sent by the Center for Biological Diversity to officials at the Department of Agriculture and Oregon Health Authority.
The center sent a letter in early November — before the outbreak — urging state officials to immediately conduct an investigation into the potential for outbreaks and zoonotic transmission at the state's mink farms.
The center also requested the state to make information about virus transmission at mink farms immediately available to the public.
"With reports of significant outbreaks amongst mink in the United States, and even more alarming, an outbreak of a mutant COVID-19 strain spreading from mink to humans in Denmark, we urge your prompt attention to this urgent public health threat," the letter said.
"These facilities house approximately 438,327 animals. In addition, there are an unknown number of smaller facilities raising mink in the state. We do not wish to spread alarm; however, we are deeply concerned that these facilities could, knowingly or unknowingly, be contributing to the spread of COVID-19 in the state, or could even house or come to house new mutations of COVID-19, like the one discovered in Denmark."
The center sent another letter to both agencies and Gov. Kate Brown on Dec. 1 demanding the state disclose the location of the mink farm with the outbreak.
"This type of information is essential to efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19," the letter said. "And yet, despite the unique and elevated threat of a COVID-19 outbreak at a mink farming operation to public health, the agencies have elected to keep secret nearly all information regarding the most recent outbreak at one such operation."
