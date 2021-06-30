The Astoria Aquatic Center has stopped requiring reservations to use the pool as most coronavirus restrictions end statewide.
Masks and social distancing will no longer be required and the facility reopened to drop-in swimmers Wednesday.
The aquatic center reopened in March, but asked patrons to reserve 45-minute time slots in either the recreation pool or the lap lanes. Now, the pool will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 to 10 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m., without time limits on how long swimmers can stay in the water.
The pool will continue to be open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The aquatic center will continue to charge drop-in fees of $5.50 for children ages 3 to 17 and seniors 62 and older. Adults pay $7.50 per session.