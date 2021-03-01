The Astoria Aquatic Center reopens March 15 to reservations for pool and gym use.
The city parks department will begin taking reservations by phone and email Tuesday for up to two weeks in advance, depending on Clatsop County’s coronavirus risk level. Pools cannot operate unless the county is at high risk or lower.
The aquatic center will open 7 to 10 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Up to 36 people will be allowed in the facility at one time with masks, health screenings and social distancing.
Patrons will reserve a 45-minute swim time starting at the top of every hour, with the pool closed between each slot for sanitizing. Use of the gym will be staggered, with 45-minute use periods starting on the half-hour to avoid crowding at the front desk.
The aquatic center will use singular drop-in rates, including $18 for a family of up to five, $7.50 for an adult and $5.50 for senior citizens and youth. Reserve spots by calling 503-325-7027 or emailing tpatterson@astoria.or.us
Patrons are encouraged to bring towels from home, carry spare clothes easy to change into and have other equipment on hand to maximize use of the pools. Limited exercise equipment will be available for checkout. Day use lockers will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and for $15 a month.
The city is offering tours for individuals and groups of up to six people in advance of reopening to showcase safety protocols. Tours will be available at 8 and 9 a.m., noon and 5 and 6 p.m. March 8, March 10 and March 12. Email or call for reservations.