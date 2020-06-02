The Astoria City Council on Monday synced up with Clatsop County’s plan to partially reopen hotel and homestay lodging to visitors on Friday and extend a coronavirus emergency order through July 6.
The county Board of Commissioners extended the county's emergency declaration through July 6 to conform with the state. Warrenton and Gearhart have also been in step with the county's plans.
The county was allowed by the state last month to enter an initial phase of reopening businesses and gatherings of up to 25 people.
Last week, county commissioners approved a draft framework allowing hotels to open at 60% capacity starting Friday in a second phase. Smaller homestay lodging could reopen fully, and larger properties with reduced capacity.
City councilors, some anxious about the behavior of visitors, supported staying in line with the county.
“I know there are concerns in the community, but our city does meet the public health metrics — at least as of today, and hopefully that won’t change,” Councilor Joan Herman said.
Councilor Roger Rocka, who owns a dinner theater in Fresno, California, that has been shuttered since mid-March because of the pandemic, said there’s no point in Astoria being the lone holdout in the county with visitors already coming. But he had reservations after reading in The Oregonian about tourists flocking to Cannon Beach, many not wearing face masks and flaunting social distancing.
“The people that are coming are not wearing masks and they’re not social distancing,” Cannon Beach City Manager Bruce St. Denis told The Oregonian on Friday. “We all opened on the premise that people would wear masks and social distance.”
Astoria needs the courage to go back to the restrictions if the city sees a significant negative result from further reopening, Rocka said.
Mayor Bruce Jones said the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce has been proactive in urging visitors to stay home, and that he is hopeful they will market good behavior such as wearing face masks to visitors as they return. The Columbia River Maritime Museum, where he is deputy director, will require face masks when it reopens.
“If enough businesses require people to wear them, people will get used to the fact that you always have to carry a mask with you,” Jones said.
