Michael Angiletta, an owner of Blaylock's Whiskey Bar in Astoria, intends to drive to Salem on Friday to hand-deliver a petition to the Oregon Health Authority demanding an explanation of the differences between the state and Clatsop County's coronavirus case count.
Angiletta, who has been doing his own analysis of local virus cases, said he was surprised when Gov. Kate Brown announced last week that the county would remain in the state's extreme risk category for the virus.
Based on his math, he expected the county to be reduced to high risk. When he checked his work, he noticed a difference of two cases between the county and state over the two-week period.
Those two cases tipped the county over 200 cases per 100,000 people — the threshold that kept the county at the most restrictive level.
Angiletta has been contacting county and state officials asking for an explanation.
"I want to make sure that somebody at OHA sees it and receives it into their hand and knows it exists and that we're waiting for them to respond," Angiletta said. "My business is shut down. It's not just about me, though. Many other businesses are shut down. I've got staff on unemployment now because of a two-case discrepancy that was never explained.
"It's really important for people like us who really depend on a decision that's going to be made on those numbers. And we don't feel like we've been given the respect and the acknowledgment that maybe they can share with us the process by which they do that.
"Holding them to a higher standard of transparency in the process and how they address those discrepancies is all we're asking for."
Tim Heider, a spokesman for the Oregon Health Authority, told The Oregonian and KGW that the agency reexamined the case count for Clatsop County after being informed of the different counts, but still came to the same total.
However, the review did not satisfy Angiletta.
"From a personal standpoint, I'm going to be OK," he said. "I've got a tech job and I get a salary working remote, safely behind a computer at home. This is not about me at all. I see other people in the industry, they are small-business owners and they work at their place of establishment.
"Their entire livelihood depends on that business. And if that business is not allowed to open, they're out of a livelihood and they might have to close and God knows what they'll have to do next.
"If a state agency is going to determine our fate, the least they can do is explain to us and show us how they calculate the numbers they did, especially when there is a discrepancy that has such a large impact. And it sounds really rhetorical, it sounds cliché, but the last time I checked, the OHA works for us, not the other way around."
Angiletta has used the momentum from the petition to organize a coalition of 13 county restaurant and bar owners, which he hopes to expand. The petition was signed by more than 800 people as of Tuesday night.
"The goal of that group is for us to obviously communicate and navigate the issues related to the pandemic and related to the policies that are coming out of Salem, and also to allow us to create solidarity," he said. "So if something like this were to happen again, we could all act together in unison, whether or not it's in communication or action."