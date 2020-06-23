Astoria is moving toward a local mask requirement inside stores and other public places during the coronavirus pandemic, with or without Clatsop County.
The City Council unanimously passed a motion Monday night asking the county Board of Commissioners to opt into a mask requirement announced last week by Gov. Kate Brown for seven Oregon counties.
The motion includes a caveat that the city will develop its own mandate if the county does not. The Cannon Beach City Council is also considering a similar measure.
County commissioners are expected to discuss the issue Wednesday night.
Brown announced that people in Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Hood River, Polk, Marion and Lincoln counties would be required to wear masks starting Wednesday in indoor public spaces like grocery stores, retail shops and restaurants and bars when not eating or drinking. Because of a lower infection rate, Clatsop County was not included but given the ability to opt in.
In Washington state, Gov. Jay Inslee will require people to wear masks while out in public starting Friday.
The virus primarily spreads through the air in particles from people’s mouths and noses. The danger of exposure increases significantly indoors and when in prolonged contact with others. Many infectious disease experts agree that wearing face masks in public places is one of the most effective ways to stem the spread of the virus.
Astoria's request for masks comes as Oregon counties are reopening businesses, public gatherings and travel from government restrictions, all while experiencing a statewide surge in coronavirus cases.
Mayor Bruce Jones said he’s seen the return of tourists to Astoria, many heeding recommendations to wear masks, but many not.
Venues and businesses have the ability to require visitors or customers to wear masks and take other precautions against the virus. The Sunset Empire Transportation District, for example, has been requiring masks on bus routes. The Columbia River Maritime Museum, where Jones is deputy director, is imposing a mask requirement and social distancing when the museum reopens Thursday.
“I know businesses don’t like being the bad guy,” Jones said. “It’s been expressed to me by some of our business leaders recently that they would prefer the city or the county be the bad guy, so it takes the onus off of them to have individual requirements within their shops.”
City councilors, although worried about how the city would enforce a mask requirement, agreed it would promote better behavior and put business owners on stronger footing when asking customers to don masks.
“I am so distressed that this has become a political issue for some, and I want to stress again that … when you refuse to wear a mask, you don’t win any macho points,” City Councilor Roger Rocka said. “Masks aren’t to protect you. They are to protect others.”
The City Council also passed a $46.9 million budget for the coming fiscal year, with the understanding it will be reviewed monthly and adjusted as needed, with likely drops in lodging and other tax revenue because of the pandemic. Local budgets for the coming year are required to be finished by the end of June.
Some residents had pushed city councilors to redirect money from the police department toward social services responding to nonviolent situations. Defunding the police and investing in social services has become a clarion call since the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police sparked nationwide protests against police misconduct and racism.
City councilors agreed on the need to invest in more social services, but were hesitant to take money away from the police budget at the last minute for an undefined purpose.
