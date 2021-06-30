Visitors can once again climb the narrow, 164-step spiral staircase to see the views atop the Astoria Column.
The Column closed during the coronavirus pandemic due to the difficulty of regulating social distancing and sanitizing surfaces inside the monument.
The Friends of the Astoria Column, a nonprofit that oversees the park on Coxcomb Hill for the city, worked closely with the Clatsop County Public Health Department to determine when it was safe to fully open, according to Willis Van Dusen, a former Astoria mayor and treasurer for the Friends group.
The Column reopened on Saturday.
“We were excessively careful,” Van Dusen said. “It just made sense (to open up).”
Fred Pynes, the park host, said they were ready to reopen for some time and spent much of the closure cleaning the stairs and railings inside the Column in anticipation for the return of visitors.
“People can regulate themselves and wear a mask if they’d like,” he said.
But due to the close quarters inside the Column, Pynes said they withheld announcing the reopening widely in hopes of avoiding a “stampede” of visitors all at once. They plan to make an official announcement on Thursday.
Pynes said the sales of parking passes atop Coxcomb Hill, which cost $5 for a calendar year, dropped significantly last year due to the closure of the Column. Some visitors complained they had to pay to park but could not climb up to the viewing deck of the 125-foot high landmark.
“It was inconvenient and a little bit of an irritant having the monument closed,” Van Dusen said.
But as most coronavirus restrictions in Oregon are lifted, Pynes and Van Dusen are thrilled visitors can return to witness a “360-degree view.”
“It’s great to see the kids at the top throwing off airplanes again,” Pynes said. “You can hear the adults, too ... It feels great to be getting back to normal.”
The “airplanes” are the balsa wood gliders sold for a dollar each in the gift shop next to the Column. Thousands of gliders are sold each year.
Shawn and Lorrie Taylor were two of the many people who made the trip up Coxcomb Hill since the Column’s reopening. The couple moved to Astoria last year, but hadn’t been inside and atop the monument in over two decades. When they heard about the reopening, they came back to get a view from the top. This time, Shawn Taylor brought a glider to throw off the viewing deck.
“The view is just stunning,” Taylor said while glancing out at the peaks in the distance.
Pynes and Van Dusen pointed to the history and significance the Column brings to Astoria, and are grateful that it is reopened to the hundreds of thousands of visitors it draws every year.
“The Astoria Column is our logo,” Van Dusen said. “It is a wonderful piece of art, along with a nice monument and a beautiful story. We just hope everyone can enjoy it.”