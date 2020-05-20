You are the owner of this article.
Astoria, county partner on business microgrants during pandemic

Astoria and Clatsop County are applying for $150,000 worth of small grants for low- and moderate- income businesses and employees, along with another $50,000 for protective equipment and testing costs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The city has been with working with county and regional partners to prepare and apply for the community development block grants becoming available soon through Business Oregon, the state’s economic development agency.

Mary McArthur, the executive director of the Columbia-Pacific Economic Development District, has been overseeing preparation.

Businesses could get grants to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Clatsop County has been extremely hard hit by the restrictions and the closures, and … 40% of folks making less than $40,000 a year are currently without income,” she said. “This is a perfect set of funding mechanisms to address those people that are most hard hit in Clatsop County right now.

“The other piece is that almost a third of business owners in Clatsop County are sole proprietors and women-owned businesses, and those are other groups that have been significantly impacted by the restrictions and closures related to this pandemic.”

The grants would become available in July and help an estimated 60 to 100 businesses and employees remain solvent through the pandemic, filling cash flow gaps as they scale down, reduce expenses and try to survive. The city, having received previous block grants and met their administrative requirements, would administer the program for the entire county.

Astoria is also applying on behalf of the county for a $50,000 block grant to buy protective equipment for emergency responders, and to help cover the cost of testing for low-income residents. City Manager Brett Estes said the supplies would be distributed to the county when emergency responders and other essential services reach out with a need.

The City Council on Monday also voted to give event organizers who had to cancel because of coronavirus restrictions until the end of the year to use their remaining cultural grants from the city to reschedule events.

The events would need to be geared toward tourists and would likely happen in the fall, with the state banning large gatherings through September. The City Council had previously voted to forgive the grant amounts used by events that had to cancel, allowing them to roll over the unused funds to next year.

Edward Stratton is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 971-704-1719 or estratton@dailyastorian.com.

