Local cultural groups scrapped spring and summer events as the coronavirus pandemic shut down public gatherings and much of the region's tourism-based economy beginning in March.
Astoria, which awards cultural grants funded by lodging taxes each year for tourism-related events, forgave the money already spent, allowing the rest to be saved for later.
But with the safety of public gatherings in the first half of the new year still up in the air with the rate of vaccinations, Astoria is asking cultural groups to decide whether events before July can still happen or return the grant money for safekeeping.
The cultural grants help fund events like the Astoria Regatta, FisherPoets Gathering, Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival, Astor Street Opry Company’s “Shanghaied in Astoria,” the Little Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” and Lower Columbia Q Center’s Astoria Pride. Most of the events were canceled or migrated online, where they could not use the grants.
Susan Brooks, the city's director of finance and administration, said staff wants to avoid tracking outstanding grants over multiple fiscal years running from July through June. Groups would receive unspent funds next fiscal year, in addition to any new grants they apply for. Brooks is reaching out to cultural groups about their plans.
The Scandinavian festival received $8,000 in the most recent grant cycle to help put on an event in June.
“My feeling is that we would like to push forward with a modified festival, but that’s going to have to be decided at our meeting in three weeks,” said Carla Oja, a co-chairwoman of the festival’s board.
Jon Broderick, an organizer of the FisherPoets Gathering in February, said the group doesn’t want to endanger any recovery from the virus. FisherPoets is planning to give back their $3,000 grant, usually used for hiring sound technicians and securing venues, and hold a series of online readings and music.
“It could be a couple of pleasant evenings around the computer,” he said. “We envision hour-and-half shows, a little break in between.”
City Councilor Jessamyn Grace West, the general manager of Astoria Arts and Movement Center, recused herself from the 4-0 City Council vote Tuesday — the last meeting during her term — in support of staff's plan. Despite having to cancel “Dragalution,” the performance center's New Year’s Eve extravaganza at the Columbian Theater, she was hopeful to do some sort of public benefit show by the end of June to showcase performers.
“Although I'd like to remain optimistic, there is a good chance theaters won't be fully open by June 30,” she said in an email. “Having to hand back the grant funding until we can utilize it the following year is a small price to pay for keeping people safe.”
City Councilor Tom Brownson said he was confident cultural groups would be able to use their grants during the city's next fiscal year in July.
"My optimism says after July 1, we're going to be having tourism-related events," he said. "The vaccine's going to be fairly well-distributed, and things are going to be opening up again."