The Astoria City Council, looking at goals through the lens of the coronavirus pandemic, is delaying efforts to improve the Astoria Library and relocate a public safety building out of the tsunami inundation zone.
“Looking at what we have focused on since the pandemic started about five months ago in our community, it’s public health, it’s the impact on the local economy and the sustainability of our ability to provide public services to go into the future,” said Mayor Bruce Jones, who initiated the discussion Monday. “Those are the three things that have concerned us.”
Jones suggested a newer goal of responding to the pandemic based on those needs.
The City Council in 2019 created a number of goals, including the modernization of the city's Brutalist, 1960s library, which has not been significantly upgraded since its construction. The cost of a full renovation is estimated at nearly $7 million.
The city has set aside $750,000 in carbon sequestration credits to support the renovation, along with $900,000 in a memorial fund from former Mayor W.C. Logan, who the renovated library will be named after. City councilors have supported a full renovation, provided the library foundation in charge of fundraising could gather another $5 million.
The foundation had gathered around $100,000 since 2014 before receiving a promise of $500,000 from the National Endowment for the Humanities if it could raise another $1.5 million locally within five years.
The City Council had more recently supported exploring a bond measure in 2021 and potentially contracting with someone to help raise money in advance of a bond. But City Manager Brett Estes on Monday cast doubt on the wisdom of holding a fundraiser in the middle of a pandemic when many other groups are struggling to survive.
Jones agreed with Estes’ assessment and worried the economic crisis could linger for months or worsen if there is a resurgence of the virus.
Timeline
David Oser, the secretary and treasurer of the library foundation, said the group doesn’t feel in danger of losing the federal grant. The endowment would likely be amenable to extending the timeline required to raise the local match, he said.
The library, which has switched to to-go checkout service during the pandemic, faces around $860,000 in deferred maintenance. But Jimmy Pearson, the library director, said it should be fine for the time being.
“Taking an emphasis off the library for a year is not going to put us in a situation where we can’t recover from it,” Pearson said. “I think it actually makes a lot of common sense, given our situation with the pandemic.”
Astoria, as part of a goal to increase disaster preparedness, has been exploring different locations to move the city's public safety building at 30th Street and Marine Drive. Moving the building out of the tsunami zone will likely also take a bond measure.
“It’s slowed down a bit until we see the state of the economy,” Police Chief Geoff Spalding said. “We knew this wasn’t going to be the time anytime soon to be looking at a potential bond measure, so we kind of put it in a little bit of a holding pattern.”
The City Council also has goals around supporting efforts to address homelessness, increase the city’s housing stock, improve the long-term sustainability of the parks department, develop mixed-use housing and commercial space at Heritage Square downtown, generate more revenue and implement a five-year economic development strategy.
Housing
City councilors supported the existing goals and Jones’ suggestion of one around recovering from the pandemic. A majority took issue, though, when Estes mentioned during discussion of Heritage Square that prior city councilors did not want to include lower-income housing in a mixed-use development there.
Estes said councilors at the time thought market-rate housing at Heritage Square would best support the downtown economy. City Councilor Tom Brownson said councilors felt that focusing on market-rate housing would make it easier to attract development at the challenging site, which includes a large pit.
Downtown development rules recently established as part of the Riverfront Vision Plan essentially nixed a recommendation of requiring affordable housing for buildings rising to four stories. Planning commissioners who recommended the change argued that downtown, with the most expensive property, is not the most opportune place to develop affordable housing.
But councilors Joan Herman, Roger Rocka and Jessamyn Grace West supported making at least part of any housing at Heritage Square lower-income, arguing that people who work in retail downtown are the ones facing the biggest shortage.
“I would support a mix of affordable hosing and market-rate housing — mostly affordable, because I think if we get people living downtown, it is going to support the retail economy downtown, as well as throughout the community,” Herman said.
The City Council on Monday, acting as the Astoria Development Commission, also approved the purchase of a parking lot with 13 spaces near Wauna Federal Credit Union in Uniontown for $85,000. The purchase is part of an effort to increase parking for businesses in a neighborhood that often lacks parking along the four-lane thoroughfare of Marine Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.