Elementary school students in Astoria could return to school buildings as early as Feb. 11 following a slight dip in the number of local coronavirus cases.
At a special meeting Wednesday night, the Astoria School District Board voted unanimously in favor of a recommendation by Superintendent Craig Hoppes to begin phasing students in kindergarten-through- fifth grade back into classrooms at Lewis and Clark Elementary and Astor Elementary. Students would attend school in-person five days a week for three hours each day.
The decision comes on the heels of a vote by the school board last week to delay reopening schools until virus case metrics improved. Under the state guidelines and metrics reported to the school board Wednesday, Clatsop County’s recent drop in cases and infection rates would allow the Astoria School District’s youngest student to begin returning to school.
The county, however, remains in the state's extreme risk category, the highest risk level for the virus.
Some students across grade levels are already back in school buildings on a limited basis for specific activities or classes.
“We are going to work hard to make sure all the safety and health protocols are in place,” Hoppes told the school board Wednesday, adding, “I am more dedicated to that than I am to anything else right now.”
Students from the east side of Astoria would return to classrooms beginning Feb. 11, followed by students from other areas over the next week. All elementary school students would be in classrooms by Feb. 18.
Though local case metrics are now advisory rather than mandatory for school districts when it comes to making reopening decisions, the Astoria School District has chosen to continue to follow them. As Feb. 11 nears, district administrators will review the number of local coronavirus cases and the rate of infection. If both numbers go up, the elementary students’ return could be delayed.
Under the school district’s original reopening plans, students were only going to be in classrooms for two hours a day. Board member Jenna Rickenbach pushed for more time in class.
“In this situation there are no perfect answers, I know that,” she said in a statement Wednesday night, acknowledging the near even split among families about whether the school board should reopen to students.
But if students are going back and the school district is already operating under strict safety protocols, they should have as much time in classrooms as possible, she said.
“The kids are there and if we can do it, do it,” board member Jeanette Sampson agreed.
For now, the school district's transportation plan will not be able to accommodate anything more than three hours, Hoppes said.
The school district opted to separate students into cohorts by geographical area rather than grade. Not only did this approach help with organizing transportation, in earlier meetings district administrators noted it groups children together who may already be interacting with each other regularly in neighborhoods and at local parks.
But students who are not in the same household still must maintain required distances from each other while on school buses. Capacity on a single bus would be limited to around 18 students at a time. Drivers also need to account for the time it will take to disinfect buses between trips.
Not all elementary students will be returning, however.
Hoppes noted he will have to hire two additional teachers for remote learning for students who would normally attend Lewis and Clark Elementary to keep online class sizes low. Some families have told the school district they will continue with online learning for their children even if schools reopen. Others have indicated that their children will not return to school until they have access to the vaccine.
Teachers and other school staff also have mixed feelings about a return to school. School board members acknowledged that reopening puts them "on the front line" of possible exposure to the coronavirus.
Teachers who wanted vaccines for the coronavirus have already begun to receive doses, with many slated to be vaccinated starting next week.
Gov. Kate Brown has prioritized vaccinations for educators in the hopes of reopening schools across the state to in-person classes in February.
The Biden administration has also prioritized reopening schools. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the evidence indicates in-person classes can be held safely with precautions such as masks and social distancing.