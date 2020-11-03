The Astoria City Council has extended an emergency declaration over the coronavirus pandemic into next year, keeping in line with the state emergency.
The extension helps the city recoup costs tied to the pandemic.
Gov. Kate Brown recently extended the state’s emergency declaration through Jan. 2.
Warrenton has tied its emergency declaration to the state’s, so the City Commission no longer has to vote on extensions, City Manager Linda Engbretson said.
"What is being done in Astoria falls within the city’s plan while essentially being tied to the governor’s extensions," Astoria City Manager Brett Estes wrote in an email. "I would note that Mayor (Bruce) Jones has wanted to provide the courtesy to bring this to the council and public should there be any questions or dialogue as the emergency continues."
The City Council also agreed Monday to send $40,000 in coronavirus relief funds toward Clatsop Economic Development Resources for business relief grants.
