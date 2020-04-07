Astoria extends coronavirus emergency into May

Astoria has extended its emergency declaration over the coronavirus through at least May 18.
Mayor Bruce Jones, presiding over a mostly empty City Council chambers Monday night with city councilors, staff and the audience on a video conference, said emergency dates are a moving target and will likely be pushed out further, depending on public health needs.
“This is going to be a marathon,” Jones said. “It’s not a sprint. It’ll be with us for quite a while. The dates that we’re setting for emergency declarations, for example, for the governor’s orders — these dates are just placeholders. The public health crisis itself, the status of infections, and the virus transmission rate is what’s going to determine what those dates really are.”
Extending the declaration also extends the city’s ban on short-term lodging through at least May 18. Clatsop County recently extended its ban through April.
City Manager Brett Estes said the extension gives lodging companies more certainty on how far out not to take bookings.
City Councilor Tom Brownson asked about compliance, wondering about cars with out-of-state license plates he sees in the parking lot during walks past one local hotel. Estes couldn't guarantee complete compliance with the ban, but said hoteliers seem to be going along.
“I’m out every day walking my dog, and I have noticed that since this resolution was passed, I’m not encountering visitors in town,” City Councilor Roger Rocka said.
Jones concurred, noting that visitors have nowhere open to go aside from the Astoria Riverwalk.
The City Council also delayed a hearing on an appeal by 13 neighbors against the approval of a one-year temporary use permit for an 80-person dorm Pacific Seafood is planning at Astoria Pointe, a former drug treatment center in Uniontown. The dorms will be for seafood workers on seven-month international work visas.
Nearby residents have criticized the project over the potential impact on traffic, safety and livability.
The city is livestreaming meetings through Zoom, an online video conferencing program, allowing people to submit public comment from their phone or computer. The city posts a link to the City Council’s conference call at astoria.or.us
The City Council also approved a memorandum of agreement with Bowline Investors, the group behind a new hotel next to Buoy Beer Co., that will allow the company to continue working on the hotel while identifying how to get enough water flow to fight fires.
The City Council accepted a $10,000 grant from the state Department of Land Conservation and Development to create an online open house and other public information related to a geological hazards ordinance. The ordinance will help guide building around geologically unstable areas.
The city has also completed the sale of two platted piers in the Mill Pond neighborhood to John Dulcich, a former Astorian and Seattle-area developer. The sale netted the city $36,569 and eliminated the need to pay homeowners association fees, Jones said. Some residents had tried to donate $40,000 to have the pier lots decommissioned and turned into parkland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.