Astoria extends coronavirus emergency through May

Lodging restrictions will remain

The Astoria City Council extended an emergency declaration over the coronavirus through May, syncing up with extensions by Clatsop County and Warrenton.

The emergency includes a ban on short-term lodging enacted in late March to discourage visitors from coming to the North Coast.

Astoria has extended a coronavirus emergency through May.

“Trying to stay in step with our other local communities, hopefully, makes sense," City Councilor Tom Brownson said Monday night. "I have a little concern about what … some people in Seaside want to do with opening beaches and possibly opening hotels.”

Seaside city councilors, who closed beaches in April to deter visitors, will discuss on May 11 whether to reopen them. Neighboring Gearhart, which has not declared an emergency, falls under the county’s orders.

“We are watching the experiment in real time across the county, where there have been openings,” Brownson said. “And we have seen examples of people going to beaches in other places, and … physical distancing has not taken place. There are a lot of people that don’t really seem to take this as seriously as I think they should.”

City councilors shared their best hopes for workers at Bornstein Seafoods, where at least 13 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

The county, which had been at six positive cases for weeks before the cluster at Bornstein Seafoods appeared, has been formulating a plan to reopen portions of the economy and allow larger gatherings based on the downward trajectory of the virus.

“This situation just reminds us all that that virus is widespread around us,” Mayor Bruce Jones said. “We don’t know if we have it as individuals who may have been exposed yesterday and be asymptomatic. We could potentially be spreading it.”

Jones called on people to continue washing their hands, wearing masks, avoiding gatherings and staying home if possible.

The City Council also forgave the documented expenses of groups that received arts and cultural grants to plan events that were canceled to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Whatever grant amount is left over would be included in any grants the groups receive in the city’s next fiscal year.

City Councilor Jessamyn West, who as general manager of the Astoria Arts and Movement Center has received grants, recused herself from the discussion and vote.

Several major events in and around Astoria have been canceled, including the Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival, the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival and the 35th anniversary celebration of “The Goonies.” Astoria Pride, scheduled for early June, is organizing online events on Zoom and YouTube for June 12 to June 14, said organizer Don Duncan.

“I’m very pleased that you’re working with us, and that we will be able to not return the funds, but be able to utilize those for next year,” he said.

The City Council also approved a 20-year lease for the placement of grain silos and a chiller by Fort George Brewery within a setback along the Astoria Riverwalk in Uniontown.

Similar agreements have been signed in the past with Astoria Brewing Co. and Buoy Beer Co. Fort George recently purchased the Astoria Warehousing property, where it is establishing an expanded production brewery, canning line, distribution and cold storage.

Edward Stratton is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 971-704-1719 or estratton@dailyastorian.com.

