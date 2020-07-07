The Astoria City Council has extended the city’s coronavirus emergency through at least Sept. 8, staying in line with orders by Gov. Kate Brown.
The city initially declared the emergency in March, clearing the way for more state and federal support.
The orders have been in sync with the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, which is expected to extend a similar emergency order Wednesday, and Warrenton, where an emergency declaration lasts through July.
Brown has extended the state's emergency declaration until Sept. 4. The extension allows her other orders on reopening, child care and schools to remain in effect.
“I think we can anticipate that this is going to continue for some time, and I didn’t want to have to do this extension every month,” Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones said Monday night. “I figured let’s wait at least two more months before we do it again.”
The City Council also held a public hearing so staff could apply for a $150,000 community development block grant through the state to give low- and moderate-income businesses and employees across the county small grants.
At 23.5%, the county had the second-highest unemployment rate in May, behind only Lincoln County. A smattering of businesses across the county have started to close during what would usually be the busy tourist season. Some owners cited the coronavirus and government restrictions as factors in their decisions.
Mary McArthur, the executive director of the Columbia-Pacific Economic Development District, wrote the grant application. Clatsop Economic Development Resources would distribute the money to businesses of 25 or fewer employees. More significantly, the money cannot be used for the same relief purpose or time period as federal funds.
McArthur said Tuesday that Clatsop Economic Development Resources has already been distributing other small business relief funds through the state and has not yet run out. She wonders whether there will even be enough demand for relief funds among businesses that have not received other federal support.
“This all may be a moot point,” she said of the block grant. “It looks like these businesses are either going out of business and not going to take any money, or they’re actually getting by, and can use just a little bit of this other small business assistance money.”
McArthur called the restrictions related to prior federal support significant, but still urged small businesses across the county to apply and said partners are seeking more unrestricted money.
“I know our small businesses are having a difficult time out there, and I hope it helps bridge a gap,” City Councilor Tom Brownson said.
Astoria is the only local government in the county that meets the technical requirements to apply on behalf of the county for federal community development block grants through Business Oregon, the state’s economic development agency.
The city is also applying for $50,000 from the state for protective equipment that would be disbursed through the county’s Public Health Department. The money would focus on emergency responders, public health workers and the costs of community testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.