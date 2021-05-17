Throughout the Astoria Arts and Movement Center, signs remind students and instructors to wear masks at all times. Tape on the floor acts as a barrier, encouraging people to stay at least 6 feet apart from one another.
With the mask and social distancing mandates easing for anyone fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the precautions will no longer be needed for many of the center’s visitors. The center will not require fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks if they verify their vaccination, though some instructors might still require masks.
“This could be due to the age demographic they teach, the type of class they teach and what they feel is safe for their class. We are completely supporting our instructors’ ability to implement what they feel is best for their students,” Jessamyn Grace West, the center’s executive director, said in a statement.
Fitness centers, like many other venues, have had to adapt to ever-changing guidance during the pandemic. The social, physical and emotional connections people build through play have been disrupted by virus restrictions.
A few minutes away from the Astoria Arts and Movement Center, similar signs are placed throughout the Astoria Aquatic Center. Swimmers wait in line to use the center’s slide and drop a face mask into a plastic bag before taking their turn.
As other swimmers move between laps or play with their family, other plastic bags with masks are placed along pool decks and walls near pool entrances. A staff member watches over patrons to ensure safety and make sure patrons stay 6 feet apart from those who live in different households.
The aquatic center reopened in March after being closed for a year.
“We’re very happy to be reopened,” said Terra Patterson, the aquatic center’s supervisor.
All but two employees who were laid off in March 2020 returned to work this year, Patterson said.
Since reopening, the aquatic center has followed state guidelines, which required people to social distance from one another and to wear masks anytime they aren’t in a pool or a shower. The center will continue requiring patrons to wear masks and social distance, Patterson said.
“Something that’s been nice is because we have smaller groups in the center, we have an opportunity to interact more with our patrons … I missed that interaction. When we were closed, we got to see what we take for granted. I missed seeing the community in the facility,” Patterson said.
Before social distancing guidelines, the aquatic center’s lap pool could fit about 20 people. The recreation pool could fit about 50. Now, the lap pool allows eight people at a time, while the recreation pool allows between 12 and 15 people at a time. One household can use the hot tub at a time.
“It’s a big difference, but we’re just really happy to be open again. Our baseline restriction is to be 6 feet apart in the water … For the most part, people are very happy to be back and follow the rules. The pool can’t be replicated elsewhere,” Patterson said.
Having patrons schedule their pool use ahead of time is a major change, Patterson said. The center has also stopped hosting birthday parties and large gatherings.
“Before, people just walked in. Now, unfortunately, we have to be a little more restrictive,” Patterson said.
Another big change, which is in the works, is the reintroduction of fitness classes. The Astoria Parks and Recreation Center’s fitness classes will continue at the aquatic center, starting this week. The recreation center is being used as a day care.
“Our goal isn’t to compete, it’s to offer things that aren’t accessible in other places. We’re figuring out what we can give to the community that will be well received and used,” Patterson said. “The question we’ve been asking is what can we do to offset things that used to be offered pre-pandemic?”
The aquatic center’s fitness classes include cycling, circuit training, pilates, kickboxing and yoga. Classes are limited to six students each. More fitness classes, including swimming classes, will be brought back but a start date hasn’t been set.
“The classes are a big difference and welcome addition. Our hope is that eventually a parent can take a class while an older kid swims, as restrictions open up,” Patterson said.
The aquatic center’s staff moved large fitness equipment machines to the lobby outside of the gym, making more room for people taking fitness classes or who come to use the gym.
“We put a lot of time and effort into reorganizing that area,” Patterson said.
‘A tremendous healing’
In recent months, the movement center has brought back more of its classes, many of which hadn’t been offered during the past year.
“It feels like a tremendous healing ... People take classes for everything from social interaction to physical health to emotional well-being. When you’re not able to offer that, it is tragic,” West said. “It broke my heart to close, especially during such a difficult time when people needed dance and each other more than ever.”
The movement center’s staff has worked to adapt to varying guidelines during the pandemic. Recently, the state’s guidelines on full-contact sports changed, allowing the center to reintroduce partner dancing courses.
“It’s been exciting,” West said. “Our county has still been fluctuating between moderate and high risk, so the AAMC has been operating in compliance with the high risk state guidelines because it’s been difficult to try and flip-flop back and forth every time that status changes.”
As vaccination rates increase, more people are coming to the movement center to take classes, West said. She hopes most of the center’s usual classes will resume by summer — though some classes, like contra and tap dancing, will likely come back in the fall because those classes usually aren’t taught during summer.
“Some classes are requiring registration. Some are not open to the public. Some instructors are capping attendance at 10 students,” West said.
Looking forward
The aquatic center’s staff is looking forward to adding more fitness classes, especially swimming, to its roster.
“We’re excited for newer things we’re bringing back. We haven’t had exercise classes at the aquatic center for 10 years. It’s really exciting to give the community something it wants,” Patterson said. “ ... There are things we’re looking at bringing back this summer. With the fitness classes we’re restarting, there’s a lot of possibility.”
The aquatic center’s staff is also looking forward to continuing to host local organizations and sports teams for events, Patterson said.
The movement center’s staff is looking forward to performing at events and partnering with local venues. The center will be involved with Astoria Pride in June, which West described as “an honor.”
“We have really missed collaborating with other venues and entities … It is something that is further out but before, being under so much duress, we weren’t even having those conversations, so it feels like this incredible awakening,” West said. “There’s a lot more hope now that wasn’t able to be there before.”