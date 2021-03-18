A person at Astoria High School tested positive for the coronavirus.
Astoria School District administrators have notified students and staff who may have come into contact with the person, according to Superintendent Craig Hoppes. The school district did not specify whether the person is a student or works on staff, but said the person had not been on campus this week.
In a letter sent to parents informing them of the situation, Hoppes encouraged people to stay home when ill and follow other public health guidelines, such as wearing face coverings and frequent hand-washing.
"We know this is a difficult time for everyone and our hearts go out to those who are ill," Hoppes wrote.
Though the school district had allowed some limited in-person instruction for certain classes or students with additional needs late last year, the bulk of middle school and high school students had only returned to classrooms in March.
Hoppes and school board members cautioned that a return to school could mean virus cases among staff or students. While the school district can ask people to conform to strict protocols on campus, they have no control over what people do outside of school, Hoppes has said.
The school district began the school year remotely and started the push to reopen across grade levels this year. School board members were encouraged to see recent studies that suggested in-person school did not increase the spread of the virus, and that schools are rarely superspreaders.