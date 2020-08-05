The Astoria Moose Lodge temporarily closed after a person who visited the lodge on Sunday tested positive for the coronavirus.
Taz Davis, the chapter’s governor, described the person as a member of a sister lodge in Washington state. He said contact tracing has been completed and that all seven people who were at the lodge during that time are self-quarantining.
Davis informed members about the situation in an email on Tuesday. He said that out of an abundance of caution, the lodge will be closed until Aug. 11 while it is sanitized and disinfected. All scheduled activities for the week have been postponed.
“As you know, we have implemented multiple cleaning and social-distancing measures during this outbreak of coronavirus and are committed to keeping you up to date on any potential health risks,” Davis wrote in the email.
“This is not a negative thing but a way to learn this issue is serious, it reinforces the need for mask and social distancing. Please be aware these practices are in place to keep us all healthy and safe today and going forward.”
Davis told The Astorian that the chapter took extra caution after Clatsop County entered phase two of Gov. Kate Brown’s reopening plan in June and chose not to open until July 18.
“We have a lot of older members who are at risk, and their safety is of the utmost importance to me and our board,” he said.
“But we also do a lot of good things and we want to be able to continue to contribute to the community and raise money for our own charities, both Mooseheart and Moosehaven, which takes care of kids and senior members. It’s tough in a pandemic. How do you continue in an organization to raise money and support the needs of your community?”
Davis said the increase in local virus cases and people visiting from outside of the region is concerning.
He believes it is important for businesses and organizations to disclose when they have an exposure to the virus, even if the person who tests positive lives outside of the county. He said the potential exposure to residents can affect the entire county.
“If we’re not transparent in our own community then we can’t hold the people who are visiting accountable,” he said. “That’s the only way as a community that we can work together.”
Davis commended businesses that have disclosed positive cases. He said his hat also goes off to the county Public Health Department. He believes the county is doing the best it can and appreciates the work they are doing even more since going through the process.
During a county Board of Commissioners work session Tuesday, Michael McNickle, the county’s public health director, said the county has had numerous virus cases involving people who live outside the county and state.
In most of the cases, he said, people come to the county for vacation or work, begin to show symptoms of the virus and then get tested at an urgent care.
“In some cases, we were able to make sure that they quarantined for 14 days. Other times, we were unable to make them stay. But we’ve done (the) best we can,” McNickle said. “And so we are seeing a lot of work that’s being done that’s not being reported trying to help these guys who are tested here and who don’t live here.”
On the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington state, Pacific County warned of a high possibility of coronavirus exposure to people who visited the Loyal Order of Moose in Ocean Park on July 23 and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles on July 24.
The Chinook Observer reported that the choice to put out an announcement about a possible exposure at the social clubs came after a person diagnosed with COVID-19 spent an extended period of time there while possibly contagious.
Both social clubs allowed visitors to choose whether to provide information for contact tracing. Because of that, the county was concerned the information provided might not capture all possible close contacts of the diagnosed person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.