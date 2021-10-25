An Astoria Parks and Recreation Department employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.
City officials could not provide more details about the case, which was announced Monday morning, but said the employee works with the maintenance, aquatics-recreation and child care divisions.
The case has not impacted operations and services at the parks department yet, but the situation further highlights the tight staffing issues that exist in the department, City Manager Brett Estes said.
At a recent City Council meeting, Jonah Dart-Mclean, the city's parks director, said the department is operating with a skeleton crew and has very little leeway if employees are out sick. The department relies heavily on part-time workers, but has had difficulty recruiting new employees.
The park department's day care program, Sprouts Learning Center, formerly Lil' Sprouts Academy, closed for the last two weeks of August after a staff member tested positive for the virus.
The city has since required all city employees — except for police officers — to get vaccinated. The parks department lost two employees from its child care program as a result, but has generally seen compliance with the mandate.
The Oregon Health Authority, meanwhile, reported 12 new virus cases for the county on Friday. Since the pandemic began, the county had recorded 2,443 virus cases and 27 deaths as of Friday.