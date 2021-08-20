Astoria public works employee tests positive for virus The Astorian Aug 20, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An Astoria public works employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, city officials reported Friday.The city is working with the Clatsop County Public Health Department to notify other people who have had close contact with the employee.City Manager Brett Estes announced Tuesday that a staffer in the Astoria Police Department had tested positive. Estes declined to offer more information about either case.The two cases have not impacted any city operations, Estes said. Lil’ Sprouts Academy, the city-run day care, is closed until September after an employee tested positive for the virus. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Day Care Sprout Employee Work Politics Medicine Social Service Brett Estes Care Worker Lil Astoria Police Department Jay Inslee Public Works Public Authority Sprouts Academy Staffer City Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Get breaking news! Download the App