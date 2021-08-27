Astoria public works staffer tests positive for coronavirus The Astorian Aug 27, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A staffer in the Astoria Public Works Department has tested positive for the coronavirus.The city said the staffer does not appear to have had close contact with other city employees."All health and safety protocols are being followed at the employee’s duty station and regular business hours and access at city facilities are not impacted," the city said in a statement Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Staffer Employee Positive Work Commerce Public Authority Medicine City Safety Protocol Coronavirus Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Get breaking news! Download the App