Astoria reports coronavirus case at City Hall The Astorian Aug 24, 2021 A person in the Astoria City Hall building after business hours has tested positive for the coronavirus.City Manager Brett Estes could not provide additional details about the virus case but said the person is not a city employee.The person had last been in the City Hall building on Duane Street on Aug. 16. The city has contacted anyone who may have been in close contact with the person.