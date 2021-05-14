A person at Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Astoria tested positive for the coronavirus, the school district announced Thursday night.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Craig Hoppes said the district is contacting parents of any students who may have come in contact with the person.
Hoppes did not offer any further details about whether the person who tested positive was a student, teacher or other type of staff. The person is recovering at home.
“We know this is a difficult time for everyone and our hearts go out to those who are ill,” Hoppes wrote.
One class had to be put into quarantine and will be learning remotely for the next two weeks, Hoppes told The Astorian. Other classes remain in session at the elementary school. A total of 15 people were impacted.
Overall, the school district’s protocols, including contact tracing, asking parents to prescreen at home, with staff also conducting screenings at school and frequent sanitizing, have worked, Hoppes said.
“Since we have had students back in school we have not seen outbreaks with the school when we have had a case,” he said.
Earlier this week, the school board approved a plan for next school year that would return as many students as possible to full-time, in-person classes. But Hoppes cautioned that the school district expects to have to continue following pandemic-related restrictions and protocols. He also anticipates there will continue to be some positive cases of the virus among the student body and staff next year.
For now, pandemic protocols like social distancing and mask-wearing will continue in Clatsop County classrooms despite recent changes to mask guidelines.
Masks will still be required in schools for the rest of this school year. The state is expected to release more specific guidance soon and school districts are anticipating additional guidance regarding the next school year in mid-July.