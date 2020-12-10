The Astoria School District board has approved a reopening timeline that could put students back into buildings by late January.
Younger grades would phase back into classrooms beginning Jan. 25, followed by grades six through 12 on Feb. 1. Students will be split into cohorts based on grade and geographical area. For some, there could be staggered start times.
Under the plan, students might only be in buildings for two hours at a time initially and will still be required to complete the bulk of their schoolwork remotely.
Astoria was the only school district in Clatsop County to preemptively decide to start the school year online only. Though a few students have been allowed back into buildings for specific classes and activities, the district has proceeded slowly with any changes to the remote learning model.
“I just want to make sure we are doing everything we can as a district to ensure the health and safety of the kids and the staff when they are in our buildings or on our buses,” Grace Laman, the school board chairwoman, said at the close of Wednesday’s meeting. “That we check off all of our safety protocols before we start those things.”
The return to school buildings depends on coronavirus metrics following winter break.
If the local caseload is too high, reopening will be pushed back. Right now, with the number of active local cases, all school districts with the exception of the tiny Jewell School District are only able to offer remote learning to students. Jewell had to take precautions after a student tested positive for the virus.
Still, Astoria Superintendent Craig Hoppes told the school board during the meeting Wednesday, “It feels good that we’re moving forward, even if the metrics don’t feel good.”
Planning would have had to begin soon, anyway, he and other administrators said.
The logistics of figuring out how to bus students safely and disinfect buses between trips has required extensive planning, for example, Hoppes said. One school board member commented that it seems to require a degree in advanced mathematics.
Some details about what students will do while at school and how exactly it will complement distance learning activities and expectations are still being determined.
One of the big hurdles the school district faces with reopening schools is staffing.
Hoppes noted that not all families will be interested in sending children back to school buildings. Some may choose to continue with distance learning for the rest of the school year. If enough parents decide to go this route, it may require some staffing changes to accommodate the in-person students and online students equally.
At the same time, Hoppes has heard from other school districts that saw a sudden flood of interest in sending kids back to school when buildings reopened.
The school district has sent out surveys to families to further hone reopening plans. That information is crucial as reopening details are finalized, Hoppes and administrators said.
Hoppes added that the majority of parents he spoke to while preparing the reopening timeline appeared to be in favor of a return to school — even if it’s only for a few hours four to five days a week. For some, the social interactions their children would gain from a return was equal or even greater to the academic opportunities.
