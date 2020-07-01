Renovation work to expand and modernize Astoria School District buildings is slightly ahead of schedule in part because the coronavirus pandemic emptied schools months early.
“Things are progressing, timing-wise, better than we had hoped,” Superintendent Craig Hoppes said.
Voters passed a $70 million school improvement bond in 2018. Principals had planned ways to move students through buildings to avoid active construction areas — and they will still need to get creative if classes meet in-person in September to avoid work sites, control drop-off and entrance areas and maintain recommended social distances amid a pandemic.
While temporary classrooms will be necessary at Astoria Middle School simply because of the amount of work that will be ongoing, the school district is also looking at where it may create temporary classrooms at Astor Elementary School to lower the amount of children in each room to better comply with public health guidelines.
The disease’s spread in Oregon has not hampered supply chains for the work on the buildings, but the school district has struggled with an old challenge of getting people to the coast to do the necessary work.
Work on the buildings is expected to finish up next summer.
For now, fences cordon off Astoria High School and portions of Astoria Middle School are now rubble.
Construction crews unearthed a time capsule at the middle school, marking a full-circle moment for the facility, which opened in 1968 as a junior high.
The small metal box, housed in the school’s cornerstone, held a number of documents, including city correspondence welcoming the new school.
“I was here the day that cornerstone was laid,” said Loren Mathews, the president of the Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association. In 1968, he was the school district’s business manager. He was present when the time capsule was opened.
“It’s a great walk back in time,” he said upon seeing all the documents he had helped assemble more than 50 years ago. “It marked an occasion when the community came together as they did today to support our local schools.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.