For students in the Astoria School District, the next school year will begin where the last one ended: In their own homes.
At a special meeting Thursday night, the school board approved recommendations by Superintendent Craig Hoppes to offer distance learning only amid ongoing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
The school board also approved a later start to the school year, pushing back the first day of school to Sept. 14 to give district staff and families more time to prepare for what is expected to be another unusual year.
The board intends to flesh out plans for the distance learning model at a future meeting.
School district administrators had hoped to offer a mix of distance learning and in-person classes in September, but Hoppes said several factors caused him and others involved in planning a return to school buildings to reconsider. The challenges included the rise of coronavirus cases in the community, the limited substitute teacher pool and the number of staff who are considered high risk or have high-risk family members.
Other school districts on the North Coast have been planning hybrid models that incorporate both in-person classes several days a week and distance learning. Their blueprints need to be submitted to the Oregon Department of Education before Aug. 15.
The state has given school districts leeway in crafting individual reentry plans, but official guidance on the particulars changes often as the pandemic continues.
The distance learning model the Astoria School District plans to roll out will look very different from the one students encountered in the spring, Hoppes said, noting that the district had very little time to prepare the first model.
Parents reported mixed results with distance learning earlier this year.
Students and teachers have not met in-person since mid-March. When schools closed for what ended up being the rest of the school year on March 13, Hoppes said the school district planned for students to return in the fall.
But, he told the school board members Thursday, “As you know, just when we believe we have seen the peak of the outbreak, even locally, the virus seems to come back stronger, reminding us of how little control we have over the timeline as a district as well as a community.”
He and board members acknowledged distance learning is hard on families, especially working families who may struggle to find child care if school is not in session like normal.
Still, Hoppes added, “As the number of cases continues to grow, my concern for the health and safety of students, staff and families is growing. Something that I find most disturbing, in the current outbreak trends in particular, is the increasing number of cases we are seeing in our youngest populations.”
The school district hopes to gradually bring students and staff back into classrooms in October, depending on the course of the pandemic and state guidelines. Distance learning will continue to be available to families who want it regardless, Hoppes said, adding that some parents have told him they will not send their children back to classrooms until there is a vaccine available for the virus.
More than 140 people logged into the virtual board meeting Thursday, but the few people who took advantage of a public comment period mostly had questions.
One woman wondered how the school district would provide Chromebooks and other devices to students who need them. Another hoped there could be some degree of case management to help students navigate distance learning issues.
“These decisions are hard,” said Grace Laman, the school board chairwoman, at the end of the meeting.
She and the other board members worry about students’ at-home and family situations, what support they have, and what the school district's decisions will mean for their futures.
Laman thanked the children.
“It’s like the worst possible experiment that has ever been created,” she said of the situation they’re facing because of the coronavirus. “The worst-designed experiment … It’s a rotten deal for them. I mean, it just is. And we’re trying our best to make the best of that rotten situation.
“So I want to thank the kids of our district for hanging in there, for being flexible, for being patient, for doing what they’re able to do at this time.”
