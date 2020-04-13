Astoria students can pick up belongings at schools

Students in the Astoria School District will be able to pick up personal belongings they left at school buildings next week.
Gov. Kate Brown announced this month that she was extending school closures for the remainder of the school year because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. Belongings students may have left behind after an initial closure in March have been packed in plastic bags and labeled with the child’s name, according to school district staff.
People will not be allowed to enter school buildings and are asked to follow the state’s social distancing guidelines. Staff will bring belongings out to families. Any items not picked up will be stored until the beginning of the next school year.
Students at Astor Elementary and Lewis and Clark Elementary will be able to pick up belongings from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 21. Parents are asked to call first and verify that their child has any belongings at the school.
Students at Astoria Middle School and Astoria High School can pick up belongings from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 22.
If a family has textbooks or library books to drop off, the school district is asking for those to be left in the book drop box.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.