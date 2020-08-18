Cyndi Mudge, the longtime director of the Astoria Sunday Market, is stepping down from the job after the market season ends in October.
She told The Astorian a number of personal issues, including health concerns and the desire to be geographically closer to her elderly father, led to the decision. But the coronavirus pandemic, which has completely reshaped how the 20-year-old market must operate this year, is also a factor.
“It’s been a struggle working on the market this year and this year is COVID year,” Mudge said. “I’m relearning everything I know about a successful market and relearning a whole new way of doing business.”
She had recently completed a college degree and planned to retire from the market in five years, build up freelance work that she could do remotely and figure out where to retire. With high taxes in Astoria, she did not think it would be feasible to retire here. She planned to move eventually.
But, as the year progressed, she realized she needed to revise that timeline.
“I’m on God’s timeline, not mine,” she said. “Sometimes you just have to kind of let it go and it took a long time for me to let it go.”
Lewis and Clark
Mudge moved to Astoria in 2003 to work as the executive director of the Lewis and Clark Bicentennial Association. She stayed on to take over as the Astoria Sunday Market’s director in 2008.
Though the Seattle native had a background in marketing and promotion, the market was a huge shift. Mudge was used to the grind of planning multiple-day or weeklong events and conferences. The market, which spans three blocks of 12th Street between Commercial and Exchange streets and two parking lots downtown and includes live music and a food court, was more like putting on a festival every Sunday.
The market usually runs from Mother's Day in May through the second Sunday in October.
Mudge remembered thinking when she first started, “Boy, I could do this for maybe three years.”
“I had no idea I was going to do it as long as I did,” she said. “I got used to the grind."
She credits the previous director, Joyce Compere, with building the market up into the large event Mudge took over more than a decade ago.
Mudge also runs Clatsop Cruise Hosts. Though she is selling her house and moving to Washington state, she told both the host and market boards, “You don’t know what you’re facing next year. None of us do. I’m not that far. I’ll certainly be around to help.”
David Reid, the executive director of the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, met Mudge when she was helping organize the Lewis and Clark Bicentennial.
“She handled that professionally and with a lot of enthusiasm, and ever since then it’s been one thing after another she’s taken on her shoulders,” he said. “She’s tireless.”
Her departure will leave a big hole in the community, he said, and then corrected himself: “A bunch of big holes in our community.”
Besides helping to organize local and regional celebrations and festivals, Mudge has taken the lead on Astoria Rotary Club projects in addition to the Astoria Sunday Market. She also helps run the Saturday Market in Ilwaco, Washington.
To Reid, Mudge is someone who took “her volunteer spirit and managed to turn it into a career essentially.”
Mudge recently came under fire for a comment she made on Facebook in support of Patriot Prayer, a far-right group active in the Portland area that has attracted some violent and racist followers. In her comment, Mudge said she thought the group had been “wrongfully maligned by the press. Good group.”
The comment triggered a slew of upset responses from some in the community. Some reached out to the market’s board of directors, as well as Mayor Bruce Jones, with their concerns about Mudge’s comment. Mudge later posted an apology.
“I regret any misconception I’ve created through comments on Facebook,” she wrote. “I do not support hate or discrimination in any way and have spent a lifetime striving always to treat people fairly and justly.”
The incident, though it was discussed by the market’s board of directors and led one board member to step down, did not result in any changes to her employment, Mudge said. Nor was it a factor in her decision to step down from the job.
“A lot of things were already pushing me in that direction,” she told The Astorian. “I apologized because I would never ever want to bring any harm to the board or the organization or frankly to the community. I was the caretaker, but the market really belongs to the community.”
Still, the incident was another moment that made her think it may be time to move on.
“We live in a cancel culture right now,” she said. “Hardly anyone can say or do anything without worrying, ‘OK, is someone going to accuse me of something?'”
Social media can be one dimensional and it is easy to misinterpret someone’s intentions, she added. “From that standpoint, it’s hard no matter what job you’re in to be on social media right now,” she said.
'A good run'
Market board members could not be reached for comment on what is next for the Astoria Sunday Market, but Mudge said some changes are in the works.
For now, Mudge is looking forward to returning to Astoria — this time as a visitor.
“It’s been a good run,” she said. “I’m actually kind of looking forward to coming back and enjoying things I wasn’t kind of able to because my entire summer was booked up with the market.”
