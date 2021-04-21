The Astoria Sunday Market will return on Mother’s Day, with or without food.
The market runs each Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from May 9 through Oct. 10, drawing large crowds to booths spread out along 12th Street and in adjacent parking lots from Exchange Street to Marine Drive. It operated in a scaled-back format last year because of the pandemic.
The Astoria Downtown Historic District Association took over the market this year from longtime operator Cyndi Mudge. The downtown association hired Shelby Meyers to oversee the market and other promotions.
Meyers said the market has around 120 vendors this year spread farther apart to promote social distancing. Extra volunteers will be on hand to promote social distancing and mask-wearing. The market will require masks and have hand-washing and sanitization stations.
The market decreased the number of eateries in the food court next to Wells Fargo Bank to seven and has not booked any live music. Clatsop County has been designated as high risk for the coronavirus for at least two weeks. The food court will be allowed to operate amid the high-risk designation with 30 feet between food vendors, reduced seating, increased sanitation and volunteers monitoring occupancy.
The downtown association is also restarting the market’s Biz Kids! program for young entrepreneurs and operating an information booth to direct people around the booths and downtown. Meyers said the market could also start accepting food stamps by June.
“We’re just hoping the extra space between booths will encourage people to space out more,” Meyers said. “… We are also having extra traffic barricades and such this year, working with the city on that to ensure that level of safety.”