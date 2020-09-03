Even though students in the Astoria School District won’t be in their classrooms when school starts later this month due to the coronavirus pandemic, their teachers will be.
Following discussions with union representatives, Superintendent Craig Hoppes said measures are in place to make it safe and healthy for school district staff to resume work in district buildings.
These measures include masks, work areas that are spaced far apart and other precautions to deter the spread of the virus.
The school district opted to begin the school year with remote learning options only — a plan it does not intend to reevaluate until October. District leaders said they were concerned about the high number of virus cases in the community, the number of staff — or their family members — who are considered at high risk if exposed to the virus and a shallow pool of substitute teachers.
But Hoppes said there were several issues to consider when it came to where teachers and staff would work.
School leaders did not want students’ first day back — with all the social distancing and other pandemic-related protocols to absorb — to also be the first day teachers and staff were on campus. Hoppes wants district employees to be well-drilled in virus-related precautions and plans before students return.
Until this year, it was easy to take for granted the typical flow to a school day. “Now it’s one of the tougher things we do,” Hoppes said.
The school district is also required by the state to provide staff with a work setup, a difficult proposition if all staff were working from home. While some employees told Hoppes they were uncomfortable with the idea of returning to classrooms, he said there were others who wanted to be back.
“It was a very tough decision,” Hoppes said. Still, he added, “if people go to the store, at times they’ll be closer than what they are at work. It’s just a new normal. We have to find a way to educate our students during a pandemic because you can’t wait until it’s over.”
Some teachers said they were concerned when they learned they would be asked to return to buildings to teach remote classes, said Melissa Grothe, a fourth grade teacher and president of the Astoria Education Association, the union that represents teachers and other certified staff.
But the school district has committed to following strict health and safety guidelines.
“We have some really firm expectations going out,” Grothe said.
Hoppes said he is continuing to work with staff who, even though they may not be considered high risk, might have other concerns about returning to work in district buildings.
Staff are in buildings this week and next week for in-service days ahead of the start of school.
In an effort to further ease the burden on staff, the school district has begun to offer employee child care at Capt. Robert Gray School. The building has hosted the city-run Lil’ Sprouts Academy day care programs. The day care is planning a move to the city’s recreation center.
The school district’s day care service, staffed by district employees, expects to serve around 40 children. The district decided not to approach the city about partnering for child care, since Lil’ Sprouts was already operating at capacity under state guidelines.
