City employees in Astoria, except for police officers, will be required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus under a new rule passed by the City Council on Tuesday.
The decision comes a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine for people 16 and older, the first for a COVID-19 vaccine. The federal government had previously authorized Pfizer and two other vaccines for emergency use against the virus.
Last week, Gov. Kate Brown announced a vaccine mandate for teachers and staff in K-12 schools and all health care workers, including firefighters.
The City Council met Tuesday originally intending to consider a vaccine mandate for employees at Lil’ Sprouts Academy and to affirm Brown's decision to include firefighters under the state's vaccine mandate. Lil' Sprouts, the city-run day care, shut down last week and will remain closed until September after a virus case among staff.
But Mayor Bruce Jones and City Manager Brett Estes introduced the possibility of a mandate for all city staff except police officers, who are exempt from vaccination requirements under state law.
Jones told The Astorian he came to the meeting Tuesday in favor of a more sweeping mandate and was glad city councilors were open to passing it so quickly.
“It’s not an easy choice, but community health is the overriding priority,” the mayor said.
Virus cases and hospitalizations, primarily among the unvaccinated, have shot up across Oregon, a surge driven by the delta variant. Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria canceled elective surgeries and told The Astorian some patients have died because they could not be transferred for specialized care at other hospitals overloaded with virus patients.
A vaccine mandate is necessary for the public good and to ease the burden on local health care systems, Jones said.
Firefighters must be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30. Other city employees will have until Oct. 18. The city will allow for religious and medical exemptions, but employees who do not have an exemption and refuse to comply could lose their jobs.
FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine — and, previously, anticipation of that approval — opened the door to similar vaccine mandates for the military and elsewhere.
Some local businesses have begun to require proof of vaccination from customers. On Monday, Carruthers, a fine-dining restaurant in Astoria, announced it will require proof of vaccination before people will be allowed to enter and dine.
Though the City Council was united in their decision to require vaccination across city departments, City Councilor Joan Herman was initially reluctant to expand the mandate beyond Lil’ Sprouts workers and firefighters. She was concerned that a potential lawsuit from employees angry about the requirement could deplete already limited city resources.
But the public health crisis caused by the pandemic and the need to take actions to protect the community and city employees ultimately outweighed this concern, she told The Astorian.
“Vaccination is such an obvious tool for protecting all of us,” Herman said.
Estes warned the City Council that people might quit or refuse to get the vaccine, which could impact the delivery of city services. But these concerns are general for now. Estes told The Astorian he is not sure how employees across city departments will respond to a vaccine mandate.
The city does not have records of which employees are vaccinated against the virus and has not actively asked them if they are vaccinated, but city leaders estimate that many staff across most departments are already vaccinated.
Ashley Houston, the city's human resources manager, estimates that vaccination rates for the fire department, the police department and emergency dispatch all hover around 80%. The rates among volunteer firefighters is unknown. Vaccination rates are believed to be around 68% for part-time workers at Lil’ Sprouts.