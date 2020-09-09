Astoria and Warrenton have extended emergency declarations over the coronavirus pandemic into early November in order to recoup any associated costs.
Rather than passing motions each month to extend the declarations, the cities opted to make theirs concurrent with the state’s emergency declaration. Last month, Gov. Kate Brown extended the emergency to Nov. 3.
Warrenton City Commissioner Mark Baldwin, who is often critical of Brown and the state government, on Tuesday said the city ought to look at no longer following her lead. But Mayor Henry Balensifer cautioned that the city should keep its foot in the door for any possible relief funds.
“The virus hasn’t gone away,” Astoria City Councilor Tom Brownson said. “It’s not going anywhere soon. I commend Astoria, Clatsop County and the state of Oregon for all the measures they’ve taken. And we have kept this virus down, and it is trending down within the state.
“And so I think we just need to hang in there and keep this thing going.”
