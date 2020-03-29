Astoria was hit hard by the Spanish flu in 1918

Words and phrases from newspapers of 100 years ago are making a dramatic — and ominous — return.
“The United States Will Declare Boycott of Restaurants” … “all meetings where large numbers of men congregate have been called off” … “avoid needless crowding” … “smother your coughs and sneezes.”
All of the above were taken from the pages of The Morning Astorian in 1918.
The phrases may be worded a little differently now, but readers have been seeing many of the same warnings nationwide for the past several weeks.
The spread of the coronavirus and its ramifications offer up many comparisons to the deadly Spanish flu pandemic of 1918.
Roughly 500 million people — or one-third of the world’s population — became infected with the virus, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which described it as an H1N1 virus with genes of avian origin. The virus caused at least 50 million deaths worldwide, about 675,000 in the United States.
Closer to home, the disease killed over 3,000 in Oregon, and an estimated 164 in Clatsop County, most within a four-month span.
Penner's research
Liisa Penner, an archivist for the Clatsop County Historical Society, wrote an extensive article on the subject for the society's Cumtux magazine in 1997.
She was interviewed by The Daily Astorian in 2009 on her research on the Spanish flu, which was first identified in U.S. military personnel in the spring of 1918. Penner spent several months poring through newspaper articles and death records.
She made photocopies of advertisements in the paper that actually offered “cures” for the disease.
One was for an “anti-influenza spray,” while another featured a local chiropractor who claimed he could cure the flu. Penner said that a form aspirin was the most common treatment.
“The only thing they really could do was isolate people who were sick,” said Penner, who pointed to the heroic efforts of Nellie Smith Vernon, a chief health officer in Astoria, who was credited with limiting the death toll in Clatsop County.
Chelsea Vaughn, curator of the historical society, said “The significant similarity then — or the similarity that hopefully works out — is that the chief county medical officer, Dr. Nellie Smith Vernon, shut down the whole town, including the schools, and that is really credited with preventing the disease from being more severe than it was.”
Penner's biggest find from looking through old newspapers was a 100-year-old prediction: “I remember the statement in one of the articles I read — 'It's not a matter of if it comes back, but when.'”
In her research, she found that “soldiers returning from the war brought the flu virus to Boston sometime in August 1918.”
One month later, soldiers at Camp Lewis, near Tacoma, Washington, were known to the have the virus.
In late September, The Astorian reported, “three trainloads of soldiers of the depot brigade at Camp Lewis, numbering 1,650 men, were transferred to Fort Stevens.”
Just days later, in the Oct. 2 issue, the Army camp reported "120 cases of the malady. These are confined to the camp hospital. At last Oregon has been infected with the plague.”
On Oct. 8, three soldiers died at the fort hospital, including Pvt. Hjalmer Johnson, a 26-year-old member of the Spruce Division from Minnesota; 20-year-old William Grothaus, of Indiana; and Capt. Harold Craig, of Detroit, Michigan.
Grothaus was called into service Sept. 14, 1918, and was sent to Camp Lewis and assigned to 2nd Company, 1st Training Battalion, 166th Depot Brigade. He was transferred to Fort Stevens, where he died of pneumonia. He was buried in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Bristow, Indiana.
At first, Fort Stevens gave the cause of the soldiers' deaths as pneumonia, and the Oct. 9 issue of The Astorian stated “the epidemic appears to be subsiding. The number of new cases is gradually growing less, and yesterday, 47 men were discharged from the hospital as cured.”
Vaughn said, “The soldiers were working out in the community as part of the Spruce Division (designed to produce high-quality Sitka spruce for the manufacture of airplanes), and they were immediately quarantined. But that was how it spread to the larger community.”
And the death toll began to rise. More soldiers were lost, and in a short time the virus made its way into the general public.
'Astoria was shut down'
On Oct. 12, “Astoria was shut down,” Penner said, and The Astorian reported “because of an increasing number of cases of influenza in Astoria, Mayor (Charles) Johnson has ordered all theaters, pool and dance halls closed until further notice.”
Mayor Johnson soon ordered closings of all gatherings anywhere in Astoria, including schools and churches.
The Seaside City Council ordered Seaside shut down on Oct. 12, and by Oct. 18, Warrenton, Columbia Beach and Walluski schools were closed.
Still, there was no panic. The Astorian stated that the “disease is not epidemic here, and will not become so in all probability.”
But within a week, in a report done by the Oregon History Project, it noted that the Astoria Box Co. factory had been closed due to flu, with 35 of the company’s 100 employees being afflicted.
Eight days later, the paper reported that influenza was “crippling” local war plants, and that production had been cut in half.
The virus was spreading, and the Oct. 21 issue of The Astorian reported, “just one week ago today, there were in this city just seven cases of influenza. Today there are 450 … the situation is serious and cause for the greatest care.”
And more death notices began to appear Oct. 22. The names included Twedt, Krum, Myalla, Kempainen, Marcello, Korstinen, Sorenson, Koski and Syvanen.
Many of the dead had worked at shipyards. Soon, there were 1,500 cases of flu reported in Astoria.
St. Mary's Hospital was full, with every bed occupied, and other buildings were set aside to house the sick, including Rosenberg Hall at the corner of 11th and Exchange.
By early November, The Astorian reported that the “epidemic in Astoria is well under control and rapidly decreasing.”
The city’s closure order was lifted on Nov. 15. By then, Astoria had experienced 2,008 cases of flu, 122 cases of pneumonia and 72 deaths during the previous month. On Feb. 5, 1919, Dr. Vernon reported that “very few additional cases may be expected.”
Penner estimated that 164 people died from influenza-related causes in Clatsop County from October 1918 to January 1919. The Oregon State Board of Health reported 48,146 cases of flu and 3,675 deaths statewide from October 1918 through September 1920.
'Waves'
McAndrew Burns, the executive director of the historical society, was scheduled to give a talk in March at Fort George Brewery on the 1918 influenza in Clatsop County, before the event was canceled over the coronavirus.
“The thing that's striking for people looking at the Spanish flu, was that there were two and possibly three waves of it,” Burns said. “The summer comes and everyone thinks they're in the clear, then the flu season comes back, and it comes back.”
While the 1918 flu pandemic appears to have spread through the return of soldiers to Fort Stevens, there's no telling what the impacts the coronavirus will have on residents or how it might spread.
“Most historians agree that it was spread by the soldiers living in trenches and close proximity (in World War I), and bad hygiene of the time, then dispersing these guys back to their countries,” Burns said.
He added, “If you've read (Penner's) article, you see similarities. Like at the beginning of this thing, people were saying, 'It's not a big deal, go about your daily lives.' Then there were others like Nellie Smith Vernon, who said, 'No, we have to shut everything down.'”
The “shocking thing about the flu back then is how it spread,” Burns said. “It wasn't the old and the young. It was the healthy soldiers who were going about their drills and duties. The next day they're hospitalized, and two days later they're dead.”
One definite positive for Burns is that the world of medicine in 2020 is much more advanced than it was in 1918.
“People say, 'I wish I could time travel, or go back in time.' My No. 1 answer is, with the medical science we have now compared to then, nope. We're lucky to live in the time that we do.”
